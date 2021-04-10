Without state funeral, this will be the ceremony for Prince Philip

They have emphasized that the public does not attend the ceremony, or outside the palace, due to the pandemic. “Members of the public are asked with regret do not try to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral, “the statement reads. “The funeral arrangements have been reviewed in light of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. (Getty Images)

This is because in other funerals and state services, for example, that of the Queen Mother in 2002, it is estimated that 200,000 people lined up to pay their respects for more than three days at Westminster Hall in central London. Diana, Princess of Wales, also had a state funeral, even though she no longer held the title of Her Royal Highness.