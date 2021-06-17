without spoiler, but with the same purity and manual transmission

The designation Touring first appeared at Porsche in 1973. It served to designate an equipment variant of the 911 Carrera RS that offered a purist design and classic elements inside. This approach was brought back in 2017 by the 991-generation 911 GT3, and given how well it received, it was only a matter of time before it reached the current model. Finally debuts the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992), which is the most suitable example for those who seek to enjoy driving in the traditional style and without attracting attention.

What goes a little more unnoticed is because with this Touring pack lose that characteristic spoiler of the Porsche 911 GT3. Despite this, there is no need to worry about downforce, as there is a retractable spoiler that deploys at high speeds. With this equipment package, the exterior receives anodized aluminum trim on the outside, the front is painted in body color and features the ‘GT3 Touring’ emblem on the rear hood grille.

As we already said at the beginning, inside of a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring has to be elegant and have classic touches. That is why it is dressed in exclusive black leather upholstery that extends over the steering wheel, gear lever, center console, armrests or door handles. It is also partially present, together with the fabric, in the sports seats with the brand’s shield embossed. Enter details such as decorative trim in brushed black aluminum or the relief on the interior door panels.

Luckily, what doesn’t change at all is its mechanics. The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992) rides the same 4.0-liter six-cylinder naturally aspirated boxer engine derived from competition. It develops the same 510 hp and 470 Nm of torque, with that ability to reach 9,000 rpm. Another good news is that the Touring pack comes standard with the Manual gearbox with six gears, always with the option of mounting the PDK seven-speed automatic transmission for those who prefer it. The benefits will be the same as in the 911 GT3 without the package.

The behavior is expected to be very prominent and purist. Because it must be added that this Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992) maintains the same weight 1,418 kg in the manual version and reaches 1,435 kg with the automatic transmission. This is possible thanks to light elements such as the CFRP hood, the light glass windows, the forged wheels or the lightweight exhaust system. Like other models in the range, you can mount the Chrono pack and other optional equipment such as Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus headlights, PCCB ceramic brakes or other seat variants.

In addition, buyers who choose this Touring pack will also be able to take a special chronograph made by Porsche Design which is available in six versions to match the car. In our country, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992) has a starting price of 196,081 euros.

