President Donald Trump has yet to issue a statement on the death of African-American Rayshard Brooks. Trump has not spoken of the Rayshard Brooks crime, but he did bring up the subject of the protests. President Trump warned what he would do if soccer and NFL players protest during the National Anthem.

Although President Donald Trump has not spoken out on the death of African-American Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police in Atlanta, he did say he will stop watching the NFL if players kneel down during the National Anthem, a form of protest against racism.

African-American Rayshard Brooks died Friday night during an altercation with white police in Atlanta, Georgia, sparking a new anti-racism protest in that city on Saturday.

However, until 8:00 am on Sunday, President Donald Trump, who turns 74 today, has not issued a statement on the death of Rayshard Brooks, an event that has already led to the resignation of the Atlanta police chief , the dismissal of one of the two police officers involved in the act and the suspension of the other.

Despite not yet talking about Rayshard Brooks, Trump did take advantage of his time on Twitter to warn that he would stop watching the NFL if the players carry out their renowned act of protest against racism in the United States.

Trump said he would not watch NFL games, after most players have suggested they agree to protest by kneeling during the National Anthem, Efe also reported.

In a tweet published Saturday, the president wrote that the NFL appears to be heading in a direction where players would not be standing during the performance of the National Anthem.

“The NFL seems to be heading in that direction, but not with me watching,” the president wrote, responding to a tweet from Rep. Jim Jordan that he did not understand how United States soccer players would not stand up during the Anthem.

The 2016 season was filled with controversy over the players who knelt during the Hymn, after quarterback Colin Kaerpenick was the first to protest in that way, saying he did so to express his rejection of social inequality and police brutality. , situations that affected minority groups the most, Efe detailed.

Atlanta police fired after black man dies

An Atlanta police officer was fired and another was suspended after the shooting death of a black man, city police announced early Sunday morning, the AP reported.

The decisions follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields on Saturday after the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, on Friday, sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta when the bumpy marches that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.