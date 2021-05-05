Without sin conceived. Trailer for ‘Benedetta’, the new film by Paul Verhoeven

Path presents the official trailer and poster for ‘Benedetta‘, the latest film by Paul Verhoeven; the first the veteran Dutch filmmaker has directed since ‘Elle’ in 2016.

This is the film adaptation of ‘Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy (Studies in the History of Sexuality)’, a work by Judith C. Brown published in the 1980s that we know in Spain under the title of ‘Shameful affections. Sister Benedetta, between saint and lesbian ‘, and whose cast is headed by Virginie Efira (who previously worked with Verhoeven on ‘Elle’), Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Daphne Patakia and Olivier Rabourdin.

The tape, previously known as ‘Blessed Virgin’ and written by the Dutch director himself together with David Birke, screenwriter of the aforementioned ‘Elle’, tell us the story of Sister Benedetta Carlini, abbess of the convent of the Mother of God, in Pescia, during the Renaissance period.

Sister Benedetta, admitted to the center at the age of 9, began to experience a series of apparently supernatural visions at the age of 23 that prompted a thorough investigation by the Church that led to the documentation of the first lesbian romance in modern history. (according to its official synopsis).

The film, produced by Path Films and SBS Productions, will be released in theaters in France on July 9, the same day that it will be presented at the Cannes Film Festival (one year later than initially planned …) . As for those from Spain, the film will be distributed in our country by Avalon on a date yet to be specified.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.

