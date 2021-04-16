Without setbacks; Rayados gets his pass to the quarterfinals against Atlético Pantoja (GOALS)

The Rayados de Monterrey made their way to the next round after beating Atlético Pantoja by a score of 3-1 (6-1 aggregate) and will face the Columbus Crew in the next round of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

With goals from Gustavo Sánchez, Vincent Janssen and Jesús Gallardo, Rayados was able to celebrate his first home win alongside the fans.

In the first minutes later, Sánchez and Janssen were already winning it 2-0 for Rayados and it was in the second half that a goal from the Dominican team gave the team hope.

It was Jesús Gallardo who scored the third goal of the match and closed the team’s win

nto of Liga MX, who will face Columbus in the quarterfinals.

In case of advancing, Rayados will have to play the semifinals against the winner of the Cruz Azul and Toronto FC key.

