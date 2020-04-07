The Undersecretary of Health assured that it is useless to buy these medicines as a protection measure against Covid-19.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, stated that there is no scientific proof that medications chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are useful to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus, making it “less useful to have them in reserve as a kind of protection measure or advance precaution,” he said.

At a press conference, the federal official said it was unfortunate that news circulated that these drugs could be helpful in treating the new coronavirus. “They rushed, a kind of unwarranted full panic purchases and this led to shortages in private pharmacies, ”he asserted.

López-Gatell stated that so far there is no official provision to regulate the sale or limit consumption of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

“We are analyzing, there is still no formal provision, but we are analyzing whether through Cofepris we should put a type of regulation or limit of consumption of these drugs,” he said.

He remembered that the Chloroquine and hydroxycolloquine were invented for the treatment of malaria. But for about 30 years they have been used as immunomodulators for rheumatic diseases; lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, among others.