Without reinforcements, Chivas promises a new champion and ‘golden age’

The Chivas fans can resign themselves to not having large recruitment of reinforcements in this transfer market prior to the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, because according to its owner, Amaury vergara, the CSports lub Guadalajara he has no need to add new players to his squad.

In a chat with Marcelo Michel Leaño in his podcast Transmuting, Amaury vergara He spoke about the present and the future of the Guadalajara team, promising that Chivas will “change Mexican soccer forever” with their new projects.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson teaches more with daring red string swimsuit

From the outset, Vergara made his position clear and assured that Chivas does not need to reinforce its squad for the new Liga MX tournament, since they have a solid base in the first team, which will be strengthened with the basic forces of the club .

“This need to strengthen the team, I am going to say it openly, when the important thing is that they understand what we are building and if you see the European teams, they play more and more with young people, football is getting very young,” said Amaury .

The Chivas boss said he was excited by the level that the Basic Forces players have shown in the Herd, so he is pleased with the promising future that the rojiblanco team has, visualizing success with these players who have been pushing hard from the teams juveniles.

“I think a generation is coming that I think brings something extra, I see young people who are not so easy to seduce them, that a representative does not arrive with tennis shoes and the guys sign a contract that gives them their soul, because they know what they want ”, He commented.

Marcelo Michel Leaño promises a new CHAMPIONSHIP in Guadalajara

For his part, the director of institutional soccer in Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño, went further and ventured by mentioning that a new golden era is looming with the Flock, as he sees an attitude of rebellion in the rojiblancos homegrown players. *

“It is not romanticism, what is coming is a rebellious youth, which will show that there are no limits, that they are ready to win, but above all that they are ready to once again be that team that connects with the fans, which represents the values ​​and that is going to sweep everyone away. What is coming is going to change Mexican soccer forever, that’s how convinced I am ”, commented Leaño.

For now, Chivas is undefeated in their preseason, adding 2 wins and 2 draws. The Flock will close its friendly tour in the United States this Sunday against Rayados de Monterrey.

Also read: Liga MX: REAL MADRID star seeks to reach Mexican Soccer

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT