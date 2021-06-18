Without reinforcements, Chivas adds its first victory in Preseason

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara remain focused on their preseason in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, preparing for the next season 2021-2022 and they already had their first victory prior to the start of the tournament, defeating Colima 2-1.

ChivasWithout 6 of their National Selected players, they prevailed against the whole of the Premier League, using two different lineups.

On the one hand, in the first half he aligned with Rodríguez; Sánchez, Briseño, Orozco, Ponce, Molina, Torres, Brizuela, Huerta, Zaldívar and Calderón.

In the second half, he went out with Magaña, Campillo, Aguayo and Cisneros; Flores, Pérez, López, Pinzón, Peralta and Godínez.

The match ended 2-1 with goals from Chicote Calderón, who was playing as a forward, and Deivoon Magaña, a Tapatío CD player.

