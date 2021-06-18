in Football

Without reinforcements, Chivas adds its first victory in Preseason

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara remain focused on their preseason in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, preparing for the next season 2021-2022 and they already had their first victory prior to the start of the tournament, defeating Colima 2-1.

ChivasWithout 6 of their National Selected players, they prevailed against the whole of the Premier League, using two different lineups.

On the one hand, in the first half he aligned with Rodríguez; Sánchez, Briseño, Orozco, Ponce, Molina, Torres, Brizuela, Huerta, Zaldívar and Calderón.

In the second half, he went out with Magaña, Campillo, Aguayo and Cisneros; Flores, Pérez, López, Pinzón, Peralta and Godínez.

The match ended 2-1 with goals from Chicote Calderón, who was playing as a forward, and Deivoon Magaña, a Tapatío CD player.

