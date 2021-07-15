Without regrets, Livia Brito enjoys without losing her figure | Instagram

Once again, the curvy one, Livia Brito shoots an arrow and leaves several of her followers in love, the beautiful TV actress share a moment when it is appreciated how much you enjoy life and how well you take care of your lovely silhouette.

The “model“and faithful assiduous to the fitness life, Livia Brito, who stands out for having almost perfect measurements, appears in a video of social networks where she shows her charming figure for which she assures she does not have to make great sacrifices.

Although we can commonly see the “youtuber“Performing training routines through the different social media platforms, the truth is that the current protagonist of”The soulless“, he assures that he does not starve himself and enjoys life.

I love that I can exercise, eat healthy, have a super healthy life and still be able to enjoy a @michelobseltzer snack without remorse, which do you prefer, beach or snow? # SíEsMichelobSeltzer.

It was the message with which the famous protagonist of the premiere production of José Alberto “El Güero “Castro, He accompanied a past publication from his Instagram account.

CLICK HERE AND ENJOY THE BEAUTY OF LIVIA BRITO

It may interest you The interiors of Livia Brito flatten the abdomen and mark the figure

In a set of colorful garments that ranged from turquoise blue and pink, Livia Brito Pestana, showed part of her charms while appearing in a beach-like background.

On the sand, the protagonist of “Fernanda Linares” modeled her elaborate silhouette, which she has perfected more and more over time until she has become a figure with marked muscles.

This is how the Cuban, originally from Ciego de Ávila, Cuba has maintained her ideal weight and that is also the famous 34-year-old who has exercised since she was very young, and since then she has followed this disciplined rhythm to take care of her figure .

The “influencer”, remembered for her characters in melodramas such as “Triumph of Love”, “Abyss of passion”, “Italian girl comes to marry”, “I love you I love you” among others, for which she was also recognized with some other awards, it has also focused on sharing beauty and skin care tips.

You may be interested Without interiors !, Livia Brito unseats Cynthia Rodríguez

The most grateful to Brito Pestana, of course, are his 6 million followers who did not take long to react to the publication

Beautiful, Beautiful that you are, beautiful greetings, My beautiful love ….. I love you !, Woman you are beautiful, Kisses beautiful Livia, My warrior of light, I love you Livia !!!! were some of the compliments they dedicated to the beautiful co-star of the Las Estrellas melodrama.

Today the interpreter who plays “Fernanda Linares”, a young woman tormented by dreams of v3nganza against those who claimed her husband’s life for taking her land, must decide between the love of José Ron “Rafael” or make her father, Eduardo pay Santamarina, the villain of history and the cause of his misfortune.

The melodrama which began on July 5 marked the return of Livia Brito to the screens after several months of absence, so many of her fans support her and continue in this story.

Brito Pestana, who will act lately in “Médicos: Línea de vida”, shares credits with great acting figures, José Ron, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos,

Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson.

You may be interested in “A very secret love”, producer of the Hoy program confesses

And like her, two other actresses also star in their return to the small screen in the melodrama inspired by the Colombian production “La Dama de Troya”. Marlene Favela and Marjorie de Souza, make up two key figures in melodrama, those who at some point will be confronted in a great situation.