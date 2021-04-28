Without regret and shirtless, Alejandro Fernández impresses fans | INSTAGRAM

Social networks caught fire when noticing the latest publication of the famous singer of regional mexicanAlejandro Fernández, who decided to delight the pupils of all his fervent fans by appearing “without much regret”, wearing only his pants.

As you read it, “The foal” He decided to share a photograph of himself where he proved that age is just a number, as, at 50 years old, he looks and feels like a young man, and we certainly cannot deny that his physical appearance is impressive.

These images that have captivated hundreds of thousands, had an important reason to be shared, it turns out that, recently, the famous interpreter celebrated half a century of life, with an excellent meeting, however, he also wanted to leave his mark on the social media.

So he accompanied his publication with a beautiful message, letting us all know how he feels at this moment, which, verbatim, says the following: “One of the keys to life, I think, is to feel good about yourself,” began with his writing.

He continued by commenting that whatever way you take care of yourself, your body, mind and soul will thank you a lot, “Be it with your work, with your diet, or with a hobby, you should always listen to yourself and try”, mentioned the famous singer.

In the same way, he was very grateful, for being healthy, and for being positioned at this moment in the place he deserves: “I thank God and life for allowing me to continue growing and for giving me the health and strength necessary to enjoy what’s left on the way ”.

Fernández ended the message by commenting that this new age feels much better in previous years, even affirming that he feels better than ever: “Today, at 50 years old, I feel better than ever.”

With his publication, the son of “El Chente” has managed to gather more than 250 thousand likes, and a large number of comments, where the congratulations on his 50th birthday stand out, even some Mexican celebrities took the time to comment.

Some public figures like the wrestler “Latinlover” left their message: “Happy 50tas. Complete and at . The joke is not to arrive but to stay ”, for his part, Pascual Duvier wrote:“ Happy Birthday brother. Looks like you got the number wrong. You put 50 but we know you are 30 at most ”.

Even Poncho de Nigris himself congratulated him, very much in his style: “Alv, you see yourself with m @ dre discipline 50. This is how we will go to 60s,” he said.

Thousands of others congratulated him before a tremendous figure, and of course for having reached this age with health, despite the fact that he recently recovered from suffering from C0VID-19, and everything seems to indicate that he is perfectly fine.

In fact, we believe it is important to remember that the singer sent a message to all his fans through his social networks, who were being quite concerned about his contagion, as he had to be forced to encourage Internet users to get vaccinated to avoid this suffering, and in the same way invite them to continue taking care of themselves as best as possible.