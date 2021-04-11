Without Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles dismisses Duke Philip

Without Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles dismisses Duke Felipe | AFP

Given the recent departure of Duke Felipe de Edinburgh, on April 9, none of his relatives would have come out to face the media, not even Queen IsabelIt was Prince Charles of Wales who took control of the situation and dedicated a few words to the being who gave him life.

In the midst of the farewells that some of the royal members have dedicated to the former husband of the British monarch, both parents of four descendants, her first-born son, Prince Charles of Wales honored his memory with a message.

With an apparently calm countenance and without the presence of any other member of the British family, the Camila Parker’s husband, reappeared in a new video that was shared on his official Instagram account, these were his words.

“As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father greatly. He was a much loved and appreciated figure who, I can imagine, would have been deeply moved by the number of people, here all over the world and in the Commonwealth, who share our loss and our sadness, affirmed the future heir to the throne.

The “ex-spouse of the d! Funta Lady Di”, who never really had a close relationship with his father, a fact that has been proven in various documentaries, biographies and most recently reflected in the series The Crown.

It may interest you Without Meghan, Prince Harry will fire Philip of Edinburgh

Carlos and Felipe maintained great differences throughout several years since the characters of both did not congenial as much as with those of the Duke of Edinburgh, “Count of Merioneth” with his second daughter, Ana.

Despite everything, it was Carlos de Gales who made one of Felipe’s visits to the hospital where he was when he was admitted last February to be treated for a pre-existing heart condition.

On that visit, the “father of William and Harry“Hereditary princes to the throne, he entered the back door of the London medical center where his father, the” consort “of Queen Elizabeth II, was under observation.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Upon leaving the King Edward VII center, the cameras did not lose any detail of the face that manifested various emotions, including some “tears”, as described by the press who were in charge of circulating the photograph that went around the internet today husband of the “Duchess of Cornwall”.

Now it is the 72-year-old royal who has become the main support of the almost 95-year-old sovereign and to show the early transfer he made from Highgrove to one of the official residences of the royal veteran to provide support after losing to his life partner and private council, Felipe de Edimburgo who ended his days at the age of 99.

It may interest you In Chabelo trends, after the departure of the Duke of Edinburgh

It was precisely in front of his residence located in the English county of Gloucestershire that the eldest son described his father as “a very special person”.

I think above all else, he would have been amazed by the reactions and the exciting things that have been said about him. From that point of view, my family and I are deeply grateful, added the prince.

Serpa next Saturday when Prince Charles of Wales walks behind his father’s coffin in a short procession to the Chapel of St. George where he will be accompanied by other members of the royal family.

In the same way, it has transpired that due to the coronavirus restrictions, the British royal family expressed its limited demonstrations in which there will be no wakes or tours open to the public.

It may interest you Part Philip of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth sets plan in motion

This is why they have expressly requested their loyal followers to avoid approaching some of the residences to try to offer condolences to the family.