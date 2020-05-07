BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said today that Brazil “approaches 10 million people who have lost their formal jobs”, but he did not present the statistical surveys that prove the shrinking of the formal job market in the country to this magnitude.

A layoff of 10 million, as the president quoted, would show that the new coronavirus pandemic was capable of decimating practically a third of the formal job market in Brazil. The country currently has around 33 million workers with a formal contract.

When confronted by journalists about the origin of the number, Bolsonaro said that he was passed on by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and that he himself, the president, had been surprised. But he said he has seen that in a small business of five employees, practice shows that three have been laid off.

Asked about the source of the data and how the economic team assesses such an impact on the labor market despite the measures adopted, with public resources, to keep jobs, the Ministry of Economy said that “it will not manifest itself”.

The General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which gathers this information and is maintained by the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor, is suspended from disclosure because companies are having difficulties sending data in the midst of the pandemic and a change in systems folder. The last number, released in January, referred to the end of 2019.

The closest thermometer would be the number of applications for unemployment insurance, which totaled 804,538 between the beginning of March and the first half of April 2020. Another 200,000 applications must be stopped due to the closure of Sine branches, according to the technicians themselves of the economic area announced last week. In other words, according to official figures from the Ministry of Economy, unemployment as a result of the pandemic would have reached 1 million people.

Pnad Contínua, a survey on the labor market at IBGE, shows an improvement in the formal labor market in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2019 – the most recent data released by the agency. The number of private sector workers with a formal contract increased by 178 thousand in this comparison. Compared to the last quarter of 2019, there was a net layoff of 572 thousand, a typical seasonal movement at the beginning of the year after the end of the temporary hiring made during the holiday season.

The economic team’s speech has gone in the opposite direction. Today, the special secretary for Social Security and Labor, Bruno Bianco, released a video on social networks celebrating the maintenance of 6 million formal jobs from negotiations to reduce work hours and salary or suspend contracts.

The government plans to spend R $ 51.2 billion to pay benefits to workers, in compensation for the temporary loss of wages. With that, he expects the crisis to result in a much smaller number of layoffs, around 3.2 million.

The president’s statement came on the same day that Bolsonaro was pressured by industry sectors to adopt measures to resume economic activity. He received the businessmen accompanied by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The group then went on foot to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), where it met with the President of the Court, Minister Dias Toffoli.

The president signed and published today a decree that includes the civil construction sector and industrial activities in the list of essential activities, which may work during the covid-19 pandemic, provided that “obeyed the determinations of the Ministry of Health”. The norm comes at a time when an increasing number of municipalities have adopted or talked about adopting “lockdown” measures (mandatory confinement) in an attempt to contain the progress of the disease.

“We will place new categories responsibly and observing the rules of the Ministry of Health. Because otherwise, after the ICU, it is the cemetery, and we do not want this for Brazil,” said President Bolsonaro today when speaking of the decree.

