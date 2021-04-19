Without OS, an electric toothbrush can’t be smart

Electric toothbrushes, although they have been around for a long time, have been an apparent bottleneck in terms of innovation for years. Everything that was advanced in the first models seems to have entered a much slower speed in the current ones.

Like many objects that we have around the house, the word “smart” has been added to them for their ability to connect and grow in functionality using the most cutting-edge technology. However, in the case of electric toothbrushes, the word “smart” is not such in many cases.

For example, practically every time, that intelligence is exclusively given through the connection with the phone via APP. There are cases in which to record the use of the toothbrush, it is necessary to open the camera of our phone and record the movement for the application to detect it.

These limitations are given by the absence of an operating system, which do make other devices smart, such as televisions, telephones or watches. In fact, Oclean, one of the most innovative manufacturers of electric toothbrushes, has endorsed the phrase: Without an Operating System, there is no Intelligence.

For Oclean, behind an electric toothbrush there must be an operating system aimed at improving the user experience. The best example is the Oclean X Pro Elite, an electric toothbrush that stands out for its OS and the integrated algorithms that have the best information from our brushing on their integrated screen. And if we want more, the connectivity with the smartphone is full.

Oclean X Pro Elite: Intelligence and Connectivity

Like any smart device, Oclean X Pro Elite has a mobile application that helps us learn even more information. After pairing the brush with the phone, we will access data as a brushing routine, time that we have dedicated, areas of the mouth in which we have influenced more or the history of the scores that evaluate how we have done it.

We will also be able to know aspects such as the state of the head, putting an end to one of the most common doubts such as “when to change it”. By last, We can create a family account in which to record the cleaning data of the brushes of the rest of the family. This is especially important for young children.

The brush is also compatible with the wireless charging bases that we usually use for our phone or our wearables. Placing it on top will start to load.

A personalized brushing for each mouth

Although on the screen that it incorporates we can already see data such as the selected mode, the duration of brushing or the intensity, we can also see which areas have already been brushed and which ones need to be.

Another of the great differences with respect to the rest of the electric brushes on the market, with prices around 50 euros, are the programs it includes. Most only include the same for everyone, regardless of whether we accumulate more tartar or have sensitive gums. The new Oclean X Pro Elite brush has 20 different programs and it is each user who chooses which one best suits their needs. Some of them are the cleaning mode, the sensitive mode, the massage mode or the whitening mode. Within each one, we will select the power and duration to customize it even more at the moment we choose.

Availability and price: offer of only 51 euros

For the next few days, the Oclean X Pro Elite brush is on sale on AliExpress. The price at which We can find it is only 51 euros (compared to the 78 euros that it usually costs), and includes, in addition to the brush and the charging base, two replacement heads. Take advantage of this offer and start taking better care of your mouth.

