Without ‘moving day’ for Rafa Cabrera and Sergio García, nor for Mickelson

The so-called ‘moving day’ (Saturday day in any tournament on the circuit) was not for Rafa cabrera Y Sergio garcia as far as the Spaniards are concerned, nor for the veteran Phil Mickelson, who said goodbye to his few chances of victory in the only Grand Slam that he lacks, after signing 76 strokes (+5) for 220 (+7) in the third day on Torrey pines, not very conducive also for the comeback of the canary and the Castellón. The truth is that none of the three had a hint of reaction when the leaders, Jon rahm between them, they had just started their journeys.

The most notable recoveries in the day of tomorrow, as who says, were starred in the world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, champion of the US Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2020, with 68 strokes for 212 (-1) and provisional top ten. Be careful with DJ who has quietly positioned himself for the last day. Also highlight the movement of two Englishmen, Paul casey, 67 strokes for 213 (pair) e Ian Poulter, 68, for the same total. A blow from behind in the classification stood Jordan sppieth, 68 hits too.

Mickelson, who started this third day with +2 and shared a game with Cabrera, still had a chance to win the US Open after six runners-up. It was a remote option that needed a magical return this Saturday that in the end did not occur even remotely and that he looked for it and fought it for 13 holes. A bogey on 14 and a double bogey on 17 ruined all his illusions. He couldn’t even finish with a birdie on 18, making three putts.

Lefty had earned his illusions on Friday with a solid round of 69 shots (he is the 2nd player with the most laps under 70 in the history of this ‘big’, a total of 22, 7 Jack nicklaus). He finished 30th tied with seven shots to the head (shared by Henley and Bland). He had no margin for error and although Lefty arrived at Torrey Pines with a loaded shotgun, ready for all or nothing in his 30th US Open, in the end nothing came out, but nothing at all. Thanks to his victory in the PGA, he has a five-year exemption and who knows if in 2022 or 2023, there will be a better opportunity to lift the only ‘major’ missing in his history.

Badly started the day for Garcia, with two consecutive bogeys in 1 and 2. He made a birdie in 10, but again the blow with bogey in 11 and double bogey-7 in 13, this painful and unfair inasmuch as it is a birdie hole but an unexpected backward bounce and then an unfortunate bounce of his ball against the flagstick left him very ‘touched’. He won a shot at 17, another at 18, for 73 and 218 (+5), tied for 45.

Cabrera added a bogey in the first nine and two in the second. He could not like Mickelson end the day with a birdie. In the end, card of 74 (+3) for 218 (+5). A shame because after the magnificent first day, Cabrera, as holes have been consumed, has diluted like a sugar in coffee.