The new Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Mendonça, took office this Wednesday, 29, promising a technical performance, said he was a “servant” and made a praising speech to President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he referred to as “prophet in the combating crime “. Without citing his predecessor, Sérgio Moro, he promised to increase the number of Federal Police operations.

“President, Your Excellency has been a prophet in the fight against crime for 30 years. I made a commitment to fight for ideas of a life that you have been fighting for,” said Mendonça in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace. “It covers us with more operations in the PF, President.”

Moro stepped down last week accusing the president of trying to interfere politically with the PF. According to the former judge of Lava Jato, Bolsonaro wanted to change the command of the agency to be able to interfere in investigations and have access to intelligence reports.

The president had yesterday appointed the general director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alexandre Ramagem, to assume command of the PF. Ramage headed Bolsonaro’s security during the election campaign and is close to the president’s children. Ramage’s possession, however, was suspended by Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. Now, the Planalto Palace is looking for another name for the position.

Members of the Judiciádio, such as Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF, and the President of the Court, Dias Toffoli, participate in Mendonça’s inauguration.

Mendonça also waved to the Minister of the General Secretariat, Jorge Oliveira, who was initially appointed to assume the Ministry of Justice in place of Moro. According to Mendonça, Oliveira is someone who “gives up opportunities to serve Brazil”.

The new minister also demonstrated alignment with Bolsonaro’s stance against the imposition of social isolation measures in the states. The president asks the Minister of Justice to take a stand against governors in cases that he considers to be excesses. “The crisis involves not only health, but employment, livelihood and the right to come and go. We have to be able to put the people first.”

