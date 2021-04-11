Without Meghan, Prince Harry to sack Philip of Edinburgh

Without Meghan, Prince Harry will fire Philip of Edinburgh | AFP

One of the possible decisions have been resolved as to what will be present to fire Philip of Edinburgh,, his grandson Prince Harry has confirmed that he will arrive alone without his family in the United Kingdom, as it transpired, neither Meghan Markle nor Archie will travel with him on this occasion and will remain in the United States.

As it was manifested from the beginning, there would be some controversy around the possible trip of the prince harry and his wife Meghan markle to the United Kingdom to meet with the royal family in the midst of this sad and tense moment in which they will say goodbye to the remains of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

In the last hours it emerged that he will be one of the grandchildren of Queen isabel II, Prince Harry, who travels to his country of origin to say goodbye to his grandfather for the last time, it was the couple themselves who were in charge of explaining the reasons for this decision.

Prince Harry will attend his grandfather’s funeral, Meghan follows her doctor’s advice and stays home. A spokesperson for the Sussexes announced: The Duchess has made every effort to travel with the Duke, but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance from her doctor, a statement that was recently released reads.

The letter was released through the official account of the Archewell Foundation, a site where “former senior members” have explained in detail the reasons that force Meghan Markle to stay in Santa Barbara, California.

It may interest you “A pillar for the queen”, Felipe de Edimburgo honored by his children

In the same way, it has been known that the actress will not attend the memorial that will be held in the Chapel of St. George, in Windsor Castle, on Saturday, April 17, at 3 in the afternoon (local time in the United Kingdom)

It should be reiterated that this announcement came after the last message that the famous “former royal couple” made to dismiss the former “consort” of the queen, a brief message with which they paid tribute to the father of Prince Charles of Wales in the day of his departure, April 10: “Thank you for your service. We will miss you,” read a brief farewell.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Who will dismiss the remains of Prince Philip?

Through a publication on the @sussexroyal_hm account, it was announced that among the guests who will be present to say goodbye to the remains of the monarch’s former husband include family members, children, grandchildren and certain members of his team of personnel who have been faithful to the service of the royal,

The valet, the page, and the private secretary of Prince Felipe, are on the list of those present, who will accompany the funerals next Saturday, the day on which it has been determined, the funeral service is held.

It was through the account of @sussexroyal_hm that the time of the funeral of next Saturday transcended which will be accompanied by a minute of national silence with a number of 30 people present, according to the measures imposed by the British government with the reason of the pandemic.

It may interest you Will Queen Elizabeth fire Philip of Edinburgh Without ceremonies?

It is for this reason that people have also been invited to stay away from the official residence of the sovereign and her family during these days. “People who show up at Windsor Castle on Saturday will not be able to see anything,” a spokesperson clarified.

It will be until next April 17 when the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin remains in the queen’s private chapel at Windsor Castle throughout this week.

After this, he will be transferred in a Land Rover, a vehicle designed with the help of the Duke, and of which he was also a regular fan.

The body of which until last April 10 was one of the most veteran of the British royalty would be followed by family members, including Prince Harry, to the Chapel of St. George, where a ceremonial service with military influence will be performed. , as the companion of Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, requested it.

You may be interested Felipe will unite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with royalty

Likewise, it has transpired that from the moment in which the departure of the recognized official of the “royal navy” was announced, the descendants of the couple have come to provide all their support to the current head of state of the commonwealth. of nations. Queen Elizabeth II, who after 73 years of marriage has lost her former partner, private counselor, her “rock”, as she will call him for several years.