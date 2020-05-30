Brazilian, who had a head shock in the duel against RB Leipzig, misses the third post-pandemic victory

O Hertha Berlin remains undefeated in the return of German Championship after the pandemic of coronavirus and won the third game in four games played. This time the victim was the Augsburgat the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Dilrosun and Piatek scored the goals of the game. Matheus Cunha, injured, did not play.

Hertha Berlin saw three of the four games in the Bundesliga comeback (Photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / .)

ONE IN THE FIRST TIME

Hertha Berlin opened the scoring with midfielder Dilrosun. Shirt number 16 rebounded in the area, cleared the mark with a lot of category, and hit the top without giving any chance to goalkeeper Luthe.

ONE IN THE SECOND TIME

The home team closed the coffin already in the final additions, with the Polish Piatek. The striker, who entered in the 20th minute of the second half, received a pass from Darida in the 47th minute and touched the goalkeeper’s exit to give final numbers to the match.

WORKING FROM HOME

Striker Matheus Cunha, one of the highlights of Hertha Berlin in this round of the Bundesliga, did not play due to concussion (head injury), suffered in the match against RB Leipzig during the week. Despite being on the field for 90 minutes, the player was diagnosed with the injury after the game and due to FIFA’s protocol he had to rest before returning to activities. On social networks, the Brazilian posted a photo watching the game with his newborn son.

Matheus Cunha watching the game with his son (Photo: Reproduction)

FRANKFURT ACHIEVES GREAT VICTORY OUTSIDE THE HOME

Eintracht got their first win after retof the Bundesliga. The Frankfurt club visited Wolfsburg, packed after beating Bayer Leverkusen, and won 2-1. André Silva and Kamada scored the goals for Eintracht. Mbabu scored for the hosts.

André Silva celebrates the goal that opened the scoreboard (Photo: SWEN PFÖRTNER / .)

