Without makeup

CALCULATION RULES

How accurate were the slide rules?

A. The slide rules were quite accurate, for their time, before electronic calculators replaced them back in the 60s or 70s. See it like this, a slide rule is only as accurate as its manufacture and calibration and its ability to configure it and read values. In practice, you get two to three significant figures from the slide rule calculations, and these errors get worse as you use intermediate values ​​in subsequent calculations.

ENCHIRIDION

What can an enchiridion do?

A. An enchiridion is a manual or guide like the “No Makeup enchiridion for dummies …”.

ALLERGIES / KANDYC

Is there any way to know from an early age if we are going to be predisposed to common allergies?

A. Yes, a mechanic analysis can help. This dark green tar-like substance contains swallowed amniotic fluid, skin cells, and fine hairs from a lifetime in the womb. On a microscopic level, meconium also contains the starting material for our developing microbiome and our immune systems.

THE MORE / JONATHON VARGAS

What is the most difficult mountain to climb and the most dangerous?

A. There is a strong consensus that Annapurna is possibly the winner of the title of the most dangerous mountain in the world. At 8,091 meters high, in Nepal, it is home to the 10th highest peak in the world and is covered in snow all year round. Known for its avalanches and the difficulty of its routes, it also has a mortality rate of around 40% for those who dare to reach its peak. The Annapurna Massif has seen fewer than 200 successful summits, has been climbed by nearly 300 mountaineers, and at least 73 of them have perished, making it statistically the most dangerous mountain in the world to reach the top. One in three will not escape their wrath.

In 2014, a terrible snowstorm hit the mountain, causing avalanches that resulted in the death of 43 people and more than 500 needed to be rescued.

Deputies

It seems to me that we have too many deputies, and what about the multi-member thing, eh? Let everyone enter the elections, don’t you think?

R. It bothers me, more than the number, the quality of them and the amount of bonuses, benefits, salaries and others that are self-appointed.

I remember some years ago, when I was writing for the Huffington Post Mexico, in an article I expressed my opinion about Doña Carmen Salinas and her overwhelming lack of capacity and effectiveness as a deputy.

It served me simply as an example, but it could easily have been another one of many.