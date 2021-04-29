Without makeup, Kylie Jenner surprises by showing off without production | INSTAGRAM

For the businesswoman Y American socialite Kylie Jenner, the use of makeup is essential, because she uses it both to do her daily activities, and to work, in her strenuous Photo shoots, which presents us every time they are about to reach their brands, new items.

But, as incredible as it may seem, this is not the case, because now, the owner of Kylie skins He has dedicated himself to showing himself on social networks, mainly in the stories of Instagram without using a gram of makeup, so he has shown his face as it is, as it is, and without any problem.

All with the purpose of demonstrating to her followers and potential clients, the beautiful results of her skin care products, which, as she has mentioned, the fourth season of new items is about to arrive and I couldn’t be more excited.

Although, we have been able to notice that this American celebrity, has appeared in her networks as positive, energetic and careful, there has not been a day that does not show us how she exercises, or the delicious and healthy snacks she consumes to stay healthy and fit.

We even know that even though you spend basically all hours of the day working, from time to time it’s a good idea to spend time with your friends, and what better way to do this than with a night of pajamas and movies, just like what happened last night.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons why we saw her without makeup, and only using a nighttime moisturizing serum, because when meeting at her house, it was not necessary to dress so quirky, as usual.

Despite the fact that the young makeup mogul has dispensed with cosmetics to spend a day at home, her beauty routine has not lacked the products of her facial care line, and whenever she has the opportunity, she labels in her publications at profile of its brand, to make it clear that the result of having a face so hydrated, fresh and so beautiful, are its own products.

Items ranging from lip scrubs, hand and face moisturizers, as well as night serums, there’s no doubt that the younger sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan thinks of everything when creating her new items.

It was for this reason that, through her stories, the beautiful and charming Kylie showed off her clean, hydrated and pearly skin, demonstrating the effects of some of her facial creams, which, apparently, are among the best on the market at the moment. , while flirting with all his followers with splendid white pajamas, with which he looked beautiful and comfortable when receiving his faithful friends inside his mansion.

We cannot deny that whatever the model decides to wear, it will look great, because it does not take much to look perfect, be it a stylish dress, an extravagant outfit, a body suit or any printed garment, and now, even in pants and pajamas, we can say that in any outfit it looks phenomenal.

Something remarkable are its peculiar slippers, plush, and designer, as we can see, this footwear in addition to looking super comfortable, combines perfectly with your attire as a movie night, as it resonates wholesale, since all other sets of his clothes were white.