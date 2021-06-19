Without Makeup / arlamont@msn.com

WORRIED MOM / DAUGHTER

A few years ago my father passed away and little by little my mother has developed a mania for buying and accumulating everything: porcelain figurines, dolls, clothes, household goods, kitchen utensils, everything and more that you can imagine. Is this a mental illness, for the psychologist?

A. What you describe is categorized as hoarding disorder and is defined by the following criteria:

Difficulty discarding or disposing of possessions, regardless of their value.

This difficulty is due to a perceived need to save the items and the anguish associated with their disposal.

Difficulty disposing of possessions results in accumulation of possessions that congest and clutter active living areas and substantially compromise their intended use.

Hoarding causes clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning.

Hoarding is not attributable to another medical condition.

It seems to me that her mother’s actions fit into this. If so, then a visit to the psychologist is highly recommended, with a high dose of patience and understanding on the part of the family. Where do you get the funds for these purchases?

DIGESTION

How do astronauts in a non-gravity environment manage to swallow their food? Isn’t gravity needed to help food move down the esophagus?

A. Simply, no. The process you describe does not occur in space and it does not occur on Earth. It is the muscles in the lining of the tube between the mouth and the stomach that push food into the stomach. Then, in your stomach, the digested food is pushed back into your intestines by muscles.

CRIME / ALBERTO SD

Reading the news daily, watching the news on TV and on the internet, I realize the great amount of crimes that men commit. What are the main causes, other than a faulty education?

R. Three, Don Alberto, three: property, prestige and women.

ANTIQUITY / SANDI33

We currently have a society where all our needs are covered by the State or by companies, what was the structure during the Middle Ages, or at that time?

R. Doña Sandi33, in those times, most of the people worked in the family business or in the family business of their neighbors. The family was also the welfare system, the health system, the education system, the construction industry, the union, the pension fund, the insurance company, the radio, the television, the newspapers, the bank, even the police.

