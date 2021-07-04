Without Makeup / arlamont@msn.com

ALIENS / PL

Is there extraterrestrial life?

R. PL, once you have entered this dialogue, ask me if there is a God. Well, the scientific consensus, which I adhere to, is that, with the Universe so large and with so many stars and uncountable planets, it would be presumptuous of us to say that there cannot be life, of some kind, elsewhere.

The question that follows is: will we ever see or know extraterrestrial life?

FROM CHIQUITO / ENRIQUE JAVIER GB

When we were little we were taught that all planets revolve around the Sun, but lately I have read that Pluto is no longer a planet, so it doesn’t revolve around the Sun?

R. Don Enrique Javier, that information that we imagine that our dominant star is in the center, static and immobile, while the planets orbit in circles around it makes things easy to understand, but is technically inaccurate. The largest planet, Jupiter, for example, does not orbit the center of the Sun; it orbits a point in empty space between it and the Sun, called the center of gravity. This is because the Sun not only exerts gravity on Jupiter; Jupiter is so large that its own attraction also affects the way the Sun moves. But Pluto, although devalued, does revolve around the Sun, except that since it was discovered on March 13, 1930, it has not yet completed a complete orbit since discovery, since a Plutonian year is 247.68 years.

Hurricanes

Why are there names of hurricanes that are retiring?

A. There have been devastating hurricanes that left death, pain and suffering. In order not to remind them, those in charge of naming the hurricanes, the Hurricane Committee of

RA (Regional Association) IV of the World Meteorological Organization. meet for a week to recap the latest hurricane season and discuss plans

for the next one. During that conference, members decide which storm names they will never use again, like these:

Carla, Flora, Hilda, Celia, Carmen, Anita, Greta, David, Alicia, Elena, Gloria, Hugo, Luis, César, Lili, Fabian, Isabel, Rita, Paloma, Tomás, Irene, Joaquín, Edna, María, Laura, between many more.

BURIAL AT SEA / JOSÉ PHINA

Don Alfredo, is there a possibility that instead of burying myself in a lot or in a niche, I can bury myself (or whatever you say) in the sea?

R. Doña José Phina, this is possible as long as you meet some requirements, which are:

Obtain a license for burial at sea; different authorities grant it.

The body is not embalmed and lightly clad in biodegradable material.

The body has a durable identification tag with the funeral director’s details. The coffin must be made of solid softwood and must not contain plastic, lead, copper or zinc, to avoid the risk of damaging marine fauna.

Also, the casket should be full of holes and have a heavy metal base to aid in sinking. It should also have the weight evenly distributed to prevent it from swinging vertically; And like the outer frame, the inner box or liner must be made of natural, non-toxic and biodegradable materials, and the whole assembly must be able to withstand any impact and be able to quickly take the body to the bottom of the sea.

