Without LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers and their downward performance in NBA

From bad to worse. The serious injury that the star suffered in his right ankle Lebron James has caused a real headache for Los angeles lakers, who will have to face their worst scenario facing the final stretch of the regular season in NBA, which is playing without your top figure.

To make matters worse, the statistics are compelling every time the King does not appear on the court, since there have been more occasions in which losers have left who have celebrated, taking into account that the Akron-born has missed a total of 33 games.

The numbers are categorical, Without LeBron James, the Lakers have won 11 games and lost 22 timesMost of those losses were during the 2018-19 NBA season, where he suffered a groin injury that kept him out of much of that contest.

Lakers’ poor performance without LeBron



And to add insult to injury, the gold and purple franchise cannot count on its other star, power forward, either. Anthony Davis, which further complicates the team’s options, despite the fact that they are currently third in the Western Conference with a 28-15 record.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis watching Lakers vs. Suns (.)



But where the differences are most marked is in the net rating (difference between offensive and defensive ratings), where the Lakers without LeBron and Davis have an average of -3.3, that is, higher than the -3.1 that the team registers without him. King; now with The Brow on the court and without the ’23’, things are worse, with -5.9 of this statistic.

The real challenge for the coach Frank vogel and his players are starting now, in the final stretch of this 2020-2021 season, where they must know how to play and win games without two of their top references. It is not going to be something that they stay out of the Playoffs.