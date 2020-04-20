Chus NEIRA

“Without leaving my house I can know the entire planet, without looking out the window I can know all the ways of heaven.” That sangGeorge Harrisonin 1968 in “The Inner Light”, their first single with the “Beatles”, and that they sing now around the world, from Avilés to India, to fight against the sanitary crisis of the coronavirus. Meditation and confinement. The Material World, the organization founded by the “beatle” and now linked to his widow,Olivia Harrison, and his son,Dhani Harrison, has launched the # innerlight2020 challenge, consisting of encouraging versions of the famous song, such as the one that Avilés has just brought together musicians such asCoke Mesh,Jorge PardoandJosé Manuel Tejedor.

The proposal of the Material World foundation initially consisted of a donation of half a million dollars distributed among MusicCares, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders, for programs that try to alleviate the effects of the health crisis, including, in the first case, the support to musicians affected by the break in their professional activity. But in addition to that half a million dollars, the Harrison Foundation also proposed donating one more dollar, up to 100,000, for each version of “The Inner Light” that is shared on the networks with the tag # innerlight2020. That’s whereMiguel Herrero, a versatile Avilesino musician, producer and enthusiastic beatle, came up with the proposal. I had the studio to put together the version and I hadSandra Lusquiños, the singer with whom he mounted the project “Alexandra in Gray”. But also, a network of great musicians throughout Spain who have collaborated at some point with his studio. This is how Miguel Herrero was bundling in this version of “The Inner Light” to a superband that has joined for the first time, although from a distance, for the cause of the fight against the virus.

In the avilesina version of “The Inner Light” are, in the first place, three of the parents of the new flamenco:Jorge Pardoto the flute,Carlos Benaventon bass and command andTino Di Geraldoto the tables and the render. To the veteran trio, Miguel Herrero added the singer Coque Malla, who plays acoustic guitar and choirs here, and addedJosé Manuel Tejedor, because the bagpipe ties well with the fusion of wind and Indian strings of the original song, where a shehnai sounds.

Blacksmith himself was in charge of playing the sitar, emulating a similar instrument that was used in the original version, the sarod, he played the Hammond and joined his collaborator in the Acme studios,Pedro Luis Álvarez, with a twelve string guitar.

The final result, a more energetic version than the original thanks to the voice of Lusquiños, is presented today in networks in the hope of helping the George Harrison Foundation to increase that donation in the fight against COVID-19 and also raise awareness in the Personal of what Harrison said, that you stay calm in your house, meditate and look inside yourself to find the answers.

