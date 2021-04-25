Without José Altuve the Astros have no chance.

Venezuelan José Altuve, the star second baseman of the Houston Astros, confessed that he tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he was put on the injured list along with 4 other teammates on April 14.

It is really difficult for the Houston Astros team to have any chance without José Altuve since the Venezuelan is the bomb that gives the team the start with his energy in each game played in the Major League season.

So the only way for the team to recover and resume the path of victory is for the Venezuelan to quickly get off the list of disabled by COVID-19.