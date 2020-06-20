© .

Mallorca and Leganés drew 1-1 at the Son Moix stadium, a result that is of little use to both teams in their fight to escape the relegation zone.

Both goals were scored from a direct free kick. Salvador Sevilla beat goalkeeper Iván Cuéllar in the first half and tied Óscar Rodríguez in the second after defining a spectacular shot before which goalkeeper Manolo Reina could do nothing.

Mallorca and Leganés still winless after the resumption of The league, interrupted on Day 28 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leganés faced the first minutes with more ambition, but could not prevent Mallorca from taking the lead with a rogue goal from ‘Salva’ Sevilla.

The Leganés directed by the Spanish Toni Amor (Javier Aguirre was a penalty match for his expulsion before the Barcelona) Paid dearly for the mistake in the goal of Seville and, although he tried to level the contest, he did not have clear opportunities.

The visitors maintained the dominance of the match, risking a lot in search of a draw, against a comfortable Mallorca behind and waiting to hunt a counterattack to sentence the contest.

???? GALLERY I Hope, faith, never giving up, the effort to overcome adversity. The goal of @ oscararnaiz10 # LeganésNoSeRinde # 8Finales #VamosLega pic.twitter.com/k49xTVJcjJ – C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) June 19, 2020

The effort and determination of the Madrid team paid off four minutes from the end, when Óscar Rodríguez made a shot in a direct free kick that slipped through a corner of Reina’s goal.

The tables did not satisfy either Mallorca or Leganés, engaged in the battle for salvation and who will have to continue to escape the red zone of the table.

