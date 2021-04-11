“Without intrinsic value, there tend to be bubbles”

Related news

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) returns to warn of the risks of investing in bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while the fever for these digital assets continues to rise. The president of the institution, Rodrigo Buenaventura, has warned this Friday that “no intrinsic value, there tend to be bubbles”.

Buenaventura has recognized “the emphasis that some supervisors put in the risks when cryptocurrencies are offered as an investment “, although he has stressed that “It’s normal” for an institution “whose mission is to protect investors”. For this, it has pointed out the importance of “issuing alerts about these risks” and ensuring that its advertising campaigns are “fair, clear and without deception”.

At this point, in the framework of the closing speech he gave at the ‘Token World Conference’ forum, he gave some Keys on the new regulation in the public consultation phase that is being prepared in this area. This reform gives the CNMV the ability to control the advertising in Spain of investment in cryptocurrencies.

NFTs are left out

Specifically, Buenaventura has pointed out that, with the focus on campaigns targeting “potential investors in Spain”, it is proposed to “exempt certain professional activities such as white papers, professional investment research, offers to professionals, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and those that are exclusively a means of payment “.

In the same way, the president of the CNMV has indicated that the supervisor is considering “focus on crypto asset service providers regardless of their home state”. Similarly, it provides that “advertising companies acting on their behalf will also be subject to the circular” that the institution is developing.

Risk of collapse

In a tone of warning, the Spanish market watchdog has pointed out that, despite the vertical rally in prices of bitcoin and other cryptos, “It must be remembered that the role they will play in the future is not yet clear” and that today “they are not yet widely accepted means of payment and we do not know if they ever will be.”

Faced with this scenario, Buenaventura has stressed that “being realistic”, cryptocurrencies “they do not offer any intrinsic value or promises to pay”Therefore, “they are promoted fundamentally as an investment, trusting in their future appreciation due to their growing demand.” And it has gone further, “without an intrinsic use or value […], there tend to be bubbles and prices can plummet“.