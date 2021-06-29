Without interiors, Belinda shows slit in leather dress | Instagram

The singer Belinda again surprised all her most loyal fans after heading the number of a famous magazine, without interiors, Christian Nodal’s girlfriend showed more than everyone expected!

In a fancy black leather dress Belinda she makes use of her charms to show herself in one of the editions of GRAZIA magazine.

The “pop star“She headed the number of this edition last May in which she wore a long dress with which she opened her skirt, revealing some of her attributes that left more than one speechless.

The photo session was a complete enjoyment especially for many of her fans who were able to discover more facets about one of the most influential pop artists in the world.

In one of the photographs that circulates on the Twitter platform, Belinda Peregrín Schüll appears standing with a black dress that covers her almost entirely, however, her hand uncovers one side of her leg, something that undoubtedly attracted all the attention .

Belinda did not wear interiors, and although the clothing did not allow to show anything else, Christian Nodal’s girlfriend did not stop looking very seductive and attractive, so the images gave a lot to talk about the judge of La Voz.

It was the remembered actress of children’s soap operas such as “Complices to the rescue”, “Aventuras en el tiempo”, “Amigos x Siempre” and recently an actress from the Netflix series Welcome to Eden who shared some images of this session on her Instagram account.

The interpreter of “Dopamina” added 138 thousand 96 I like it, as well as earning several accolades from her amateur club, the “belifans” who keep an eye on each of the talented artist and businesswoman’s steps.

The “nationalized Mexican” has become a celebrity not only has known how to take advantage of her artistic gifts but also her beauty by venturing into business areas, also leading advertising campaigns and promoting products focused on the well-being and care of the skin, as is its new collagen brand called Wonu.

It should be said that “Beli” has not only headed the cover of the Italian weekly Grazia as she has also posed for other important fashion magazines in some of them accompanied by her partner, the regional artist, Christian Nodal and in others she has appeared alone as in past issues of Esquire, and recently Vogue, to name a few.

It was in the most recent of them, where she freed herself from all prejudices and showed herself in a set of black interiors that also showed her fine silhouette, which also silenced the rumors of a supposed pregnancy.

However, it is not the only time that the sister of the businessman Ignacio Peregrín Schüll decides to take off her clothes, it was in the promotion of the fourth album of her discography: “Catharsis”, where the Sapito interpreter appears covering only with her legs and arms.

The material was also a success within the outstanding career of the artist, positioning herself at number 1 in several countries.