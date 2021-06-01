Without installation and at an affordable price: this portable air conditioner from Cecotec costs only 219 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With the arrival of the first hot days, the search for air conditioners is triggered, but what options are there? One of them is the portable models, which are also usually cheaper.

Installing an air conditioner at home is already practically essential in much of Spain, but it is by no means cheap and also in some cases it is not an option, for example if you live for rent and your landlord does not want to do it.

Fortunately, a perfect alternative has been growing for several years now: portable air conditioners, which They do the same function and are usually cheaper than the split type, but you can also take it with you on a move or even on vacation without too much trouble.

Among all the models that are for sale, today we want to mention one of the Spanish brand Cecotec, an especially inexpensive one that you can buy in its online store for only 219 euros. Not bad at all, especially if you look at its features.

Portable air conditioning with heat and humidity evacuation kit to the window. Ultra-quiet and with 7000 BTU cooling for rooms up to 300m3 / h.

Shipping, like almost everything in the Cecotec store, is totally free from Spain and to any part of the country, with delivery times between 24 and 72 working hours.

It comes with the adapter tube for the window, essential for adequate ventilation and that you can install yourself in just a few minutes.

Suitable for rooms of 20 m2 and with energy certification A

These portable air conditioners, especially the most basic models, are recommended to cool only some parts of the house. For example, you can place it in the living room or bedroom, since they do not generate enough cold to reach large surfaces.

The Cecotec ForceClima 7050, for example, is recommended for rooms up to 20 m2. You can cool more, although less efficiently, of course.

Installing a portable air conditioner is a valid solution if you don’t want to do work, or want to use it in different rooms. We explain everything you need to know to buy one of these teams.

One element in its favor, especially now that the new electricity bill has come into force, is that it has energy certification A for low consumption, so you can partially cushion the impact on said bill.

You can select Eco Mode or Sleep Mode to reduce energy consumption at night or during peak hours.

There are 1,800 frigories, more than enough to generate a flow of cold air that makes you endure the worst days of summer without too much trouble.

