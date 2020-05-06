AMLO recognized possible underreporting. Forecast that quarantine increases violence against women is not the case in Mexico, here, solidarity culture

No increase in violence against women

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. In the framework of the morning press conference, President AMLO reported that there is no increase in reports of violence against women in the context of the quarantine due to coronavirus.

The head of the executive stressed thatn the forecast of the increase in violence against women due to confinement, this hypothesis is not fulfilled in the case of Mexico.

AMLO assured that there are a series of fraternal values ​​and solidarity in the Mexican family.

The complaints

At an express question from the press, the president said that «in the case of violence in general and violence against women we have not noticed an increase ».

He recognized that the way to measure it is the complaints that are presented, «there may be a black number, but in the complaints there has been no increase », clarified.

He explained that it was based on the assumption that the more time at home the more violence against women, but that is not true in our country.

«.., it was assumed that if you stayed in the houses longer you could experience it, there could be more family violence».

“… This is not necessarily happening because you cannot measure everyone with the same parameters …”

“In Mexico we have a culture of great fraternity in the family.”

What does not apply at all in the measurement

And it is that the journalist recalled that we also live in a macho society, however AMLO said that it cannot be measured with the same parameters.

– «Yes, yes, there is machismo, but there is also a lot of family fraternity»he expressed.

The family in Mexico is exceptional -he said-, «It is the most fraternal human nucleus».

To say of AMLO “This does not happen elsewhere, I say it with all respect, that is, they are one of the good things we have.”

So, if we want to measure family violence in Mexico with the same parameters of other parts of the world, it does not apply at all, he pointed out.

The example of the elderly

It is something similar to what we talked about the elderly, he recalled in this regard that it is a tradition like “Heirs of great civilizations and cultures that come from afar”.

– «…, we have always cared for and respected our elders, the elderly of Mexico are cared for by the family »– he assured.

But that is ours, that is what we have to exalt all those values, that great reserve of values, that is what has always saved us, he reiterated.

Information on the basis of complaints

He then assured that “…, we can demonstrate and we will eventually” report on violence against women. “

– «…, clarifying that it is based on complaints, because we cannot do it any other way».

All violence is condemned

According to a journalist, half of the attacks on women journalists come from the Mexican State, in this regard the president stated:

– “We condemn any type of violence against women.”

INE, politicians and parties must make paid campaigns on networks transparent

That the electoral institute audits resources of parties and politicians in social networks. Why do they buy advertising? Where does the money come from ?: Let it be known: AMLO

Transparency of public resources in networks

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. President AMLO spoke out because all national political associations and politicians, such as governors and deputies, make transparent the use of resources on social networks.

In this sense, he launched a series of questions to demonstrate the lack of transparency on the part of public entities and politicians.

– “How does a political party, which is an entity of public interest, which manages the budget, which is money from the people, allocate these resources to misinform”, said.

He clarified that said resources used “Not to guarantee the right to information, but to falsify information, to slander?”.

– «, and that? Is not going to be able to know? »he inquired.

He explained that for example in the United States it is normal to report such expenses:

«In the United States it is reported how much the parties spend, the candidates in their campaigns on Twitter, their campaigns on Face, newspaper show“He clarified.

– «Or is it that here there are no parties that allocate money to carry out these actions of attacks on adversaries? Why is it not known?«- It was a second barrage of questions.

Public life has to be more public

AMLO underlined the saying of Jenaro Villamil, who minutes before took the floor at the Mañanera conference:

“What Jenaro said here, the politicians, let’s see, why do they buy advertising on Twitter, on the Face? Where does the money come from?”

“… why shouldn’t we know if we all have to report?”

“Public life has to be increasingly public, transparency is a golden rule of democracy,” he said.

So, of course we are going to go to the bottom and we are going to see the behavior of companies, he insisted.

Finally he said that “It is not a matter of reporting for reporting”, to limit that the response of social media companies will be awaited.

He assured in this regard: «.., we are going to see if they propose mechanisms that do not mean censorship, I clarify it, but that corruption is not allowed«.

And he added: «that violence is not allowed, everything that does not help to have a better society ».

Social networks, alternative: transparency, not corrupted: AMLO

“I will always be in favor of liberties” and social networks. “In-depth review”: it is a matter of global interest, stressed the President

AMLO opens the debate on social networks

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. AMLO pointed out that social networks are being misused and expressed interest in preserving them as alternative means to authoritarianism.

In fact AMLO referred to the same Twitter response that coincides with the president regarding the need for politicians to make their investments in social networks transparent.

“To go to a thorough review», cut off the president.

He clarified that it is a question of social networks not deforming and even pointed out that the issue is world-class.

AMLO said the above in the framework of the start of the debate on social networks from the National Palace.

Always in favor of liberties

– «…; I will always be in favor of freedom and social networks– He indicated.

After the above, he referred to the corruption of the conventional media:

«…, But I do not want this important means of communication, which arises after the authoritarian handling of conventional media as an option, as an alternative… »

“… like a fresh air, it is deformed and corrupted as it happened in many cases, not in all, in conventional media before the emergence of social networks”, AMLO said.

Global issue

“It is a global issue and we have to take care of this means of communication because it is being misused”.

Against censorship

Yes, the topic is very interesting, so we opened it to go to a thorough review. I will always be in favor of freedom and social networks.

–“And it is a global issue and we do have to take care of this means of communication, because it is being misused, first, in defending interests linked to crime, common crime and white collar crime”, he denounced.

Cut out epidemic of fake news, only verified: Villamil

Infodemic: Half truths, open falsehoods, covert propaganda. Negative, exaggerated information is addictive and intoxicating. Do not reproduce it

Villamil accused infodemic in Mexico

Regeneration, May 6, 2020. Jenaro Villamil exposed at AMLO’s Mañanera a part of the phenomenon of the use of robots in social networks. This since the president set out to reveal who pays and how is the mechanism of dirty campaigns on networks.

AMLO explained that this is the beginning of a debate and Villamil took the floor to open the debate, who does not explain who pays or how to access that information, However, it did address central issues such as the so-called infodemic.

The official said that false news generates panic, social mistrust, even, in this period of pandemic, prejudice against medical personnel.

– «The infodemic is not only a problem of false, exaggerated or half-truth contents; is a challenge due to its fast transmission ».

On the other hand, he reported that algorithms are used from the data of each of the users of social networks.

Messages are redirected to the most uninformed or fearful users.

In other words, it is the campaign and brand mechanism with this type of information.

This is the use of algorithms «to direct these messages to the most uninformed or fearful users«.

He explained that the business of those doing the infodemic is to intoxicate social networks and intoxication.

He said that this generates what some they call digital dopamine.

That is, if we listen, see and share negative information, there is an addictive effect on the user.

The above in the same way that we can become addictive to memes and ridicule.

He even said that it is “More perverse because it is about hooking people”, even if it is ridiculous information, the issue is to go viral.

In this sense, the official said that it is about cutting the «drive chains » of false information.

Among other aspects of the subject, Villamil related the definition of Infodemia itself – as the World Health Organization, WHO says it – and attacks on health personnel.

Such attacks under the influence of opinion formed by robots on social networks.