Walt Disney World to reopen July 15 in Florida

Since all this started, we have asked ourselves: what will it be like to re-enter a theme park, where the crowds are the daily bread? And above all, what will it be like to re-enter a Disney park?

We can get an idea not only with the recent return of Shanghai Disneyland, but also with the new line of measures that has just been announced by Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (United States), which will open its doors on July 11, while two of its attractions, Epcot and Hollywood Studios, will do so on the 15th of the same month.

The Disney Vacation Club resorts at Disney World will be ready shortly before, reopening to guests and members on June 22. Mind you, you are already immersed in the phased reopening process of Disney Springs, the shopping, dining and outdoor entertainment complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The measures, announced in a virtual meeting by Jim McPhee, Walt Disney World’s senior vice president of operations, are intended to protect citizens, but also to keep the experience “as magical as possible.”

These include, to begin with, the use of masks for both clients and workers, an increase in the number of hand washing and disinfection stations and more physical barriers. In addition, each person seeking to access the complex will have their temperature taken within a broader screening process (early diagnosis).

Likewise, the rules of physical distance will also be enforced, significantly reducing the number of attendees in the theme parks, but also in the attractions, shops and food and drink places. Finally, a signaling and education campaign will be carried out around the aforementioned measures.

Therefore, temporarily, horseback riding and parades, fireworks, special water effects and other events that usually attract crowds will be suspended, as well as experiences of contact between people, such as meet and greet that, until now, They allowed you to meet – and hug – your favorite character. Swing parks will also not be available.

Likewise, new ticket sales will also be disabled, to give priority to those who already have purchased tickets. Later, the preference will be for those with an annual pass, who can order tickets before anyone else.

Of course, all these plans will still have to be approved, according to Travel + Leisure, by the mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, and by the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, and since we still need to fly to the United States, we will take off our Disney jumpsuit with a home theater session with the most emblematic titles available on Disney +.