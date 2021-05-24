Without hesitation, Noelia shows off her legs and underwear while dancing in a miniskirt



Noelia.

Being one of the spoiled girls on Instagram, Noelia Share everything on social media, from postcards of the trips you undertake, to your hectic work days. A few hours ago, the Puerto Rican made a hot production that left her fans with their mouths open.

The video, which has been published for a few hours, and has already been reproduced more than 87 thousand times. The interpreter of ‘Candela, was encouraged to exhibit his legs, hips and underwear, while dancing with a miniskirt to the rhythm of his next song ‘I Touch Myself’, where he was encouraged to show a little more than he should.

“Very pretty 💋💋”, “Mamacita beautiful 😍😍” and “I love your butt Noelia 🔥🔥”, are just some of the compliments that were left to the curvy woman.

Days before, Noelia published another clip in which she can be seen in the gym, exercising with a blouse that she used without a bra, and tight semitransparent white leggings that could not hide her tiny black thong.

“Good morning everyone 😘🥰 Morning everyone 😘😘 #noelicioustimes # Noelia💋”, reads the publication that has unleashed low passions.

