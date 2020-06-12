About 50 faithful fans of Mazatlán They made an appearance during the arrival of Francisco Palencia, new coach of the club, to Sinaloa. The fanatic, known as ‘Sweep the Pacific Band’, took over the place and celebrated the arrival of the once technical director of Pumas, who arrived from a trip from Barcelona.

SEE MORE: Yanet García shares a daring photo with a transparent dress

Palencia, who is expected to make the new institution one of the protagonists of Liga MX, was received with hype and cymbals. He got off the plane and, on his way to the airport, he devoted himself to observing the novel hobby of the once Monarcas Morelia, bar that already accumulates more than 500 followers On twitter.

And that we welcome Paco palencia, we organized a few from the #LaBandaDelPacifico bar and that we go to the airport … a million with you @ MazatlanFC @ELDEBATE @QuirinoOC @AztecaDeportes @MazAficionados @ChangarroF @chato_lanz pic.twitter. com / YyQXlSYlUP – Barra La Banda Del Pacifico- Mazatlan Fc. (@barra_banda) June 11, 2020

Despite the celebration, different users in said social network they railed against them and against the club in general. This is because these fans met despite the quarantine that still exists in the country due to Covid-19, so they forgot the ‘Healthy distance’ recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The institution in question will join the known ‘Friday Botaneros’, so it will be broadcast on the network Aztec Sports. Despite the fact that the first rival of the club in the Liga MX, various sources rumored that himself America club could be the first to step on the new lawn located in Mazatlan.