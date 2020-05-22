The school year in Las Encinas ended from mid-March 2020 and with it the third season, but with a couple of months later Netflix confirms the fourth season of ‘Elite’ and part of the cast that will be in this new installment.

In the third season of the successful Netflix production, the stories of many characters ended, although there was the option to further extend the plot outside the prestigious school.

That is why, the still students, will continue the development of the plot inside the school and it is the actors who interpret them who have officially released the news.

Previously, through the publication of another video, the last day of recording and farewell to Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico, Mina El Hammani and Jorge López, who played Lu, Carla, Polo, Nadia and Valerio, respectively, was shown.

In the video you can see that the five actors received applause from the production along with a bouquet of flowers, in addition to expressing, each one, some parting words to this project.

In this way, they confirmed that they were the characters who will not wear the uniform of the most prestigious school in Spain again.

Now, just a couple of days apart, Netflix confirms the fourth season of ‘Elite’ and is the cast that remains who also announced that they had already received the scripts for this new installment.

Georgina Amorós, Itzan Escamilla, Claudia Salas, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper and Omar Ayuso, who play Cayetana, Samuel, Rebeca, Guzmán, Ander and Omar are the ones who appear in this new video.

Although many details of the plot of the series are unknown, the cast gave the advance that Omar Shanaa will be a student at Las Encinas from this fourth season.

So far, a release date for the fourth season of ‘Elite’ is unknown.