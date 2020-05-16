Faced with an unprecedented problem, the solution must also be unusual. Never before has a professional Mexican soccer tournament been canceled and managers insist that Clausura 2020 is not the first case, despite the fact that the number of deaths and contagions from the coronavirus does not cease and the calendar is reduced more and more every day. .

At the beginning, the cancellation of the tournament sounded like an idea far removed from reality, since closed-door matches seemed to be the solution to this terrible problem that afflicts the entire planet earth. After the resumption of the Bundesliga without fans and with La Liga about to announce the return date, Mexican football decided to join this wave of news and propose return dates.

? Liga Mx? The option to end the current season is on the table … The priority is to complete it, but if there were no sanitary conditions to return without affecting the end-of-year group (in December), it is being studied to copy the measures of France. and Holland. – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) May 15, 2020

As expected, the resumption could not take place on an equal footing as in Europe, so July 3 and July 10 are the main dates for the Mexican competition to resume; that is, almost four months after the last game played, corresponding to date 10 of Closing 2020.

This means that the Mexican managers have considered restarting the Mexican championship, with 7 dates ahead and a complete league, one month after the date the tournament was due to end, which was located in late May.

It is understood that the economic loss is brutal and this affects all levels of the industry, but when it comes to footballers, the true protagonists of the game, their safety takes second or third place. Mexico does not seem ready to offer the security that the major European leagues offer to soccer players regarding the coronavirus issue and the overload of matches will be brutal for all involved.

With half a tournament played, without a downward curve in contagions and within the month in which the tournament was scheduled to end, the most coherent idea should be to end the championship and think about the Opening 2020. Forced decisions do not usually lead to success, much less when it comes to such a complicated issue that it can cost lives.

The calendar simply does not allow for the remaining days and a complete lineup. The financial aspect is the only one that drives this initiative and at the end of the day it will be the one that decides if it is played or not, but if the lives of the footballers and their families are taken into account, in addition to the little essence that a game without people has (not even thinking of a final), the decision should have no response other than the official cancellation of the tournament.

