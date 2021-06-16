Without filters or retouching, La Mala Rodríguez shows off her curves in sexy swimsuits

María Rodríguez Garrido, known as Bad rodriguez, continues to show that at 42 years of age he maintains a body of temptation that any young man could envy.

Through her Instagram account, the Spanish rap singer took the opportunity to delight the pupil of her 1.3 million fans and dared to pose for a photo no filters or retouching, modeling a red swimsuit with openings that shows her legs and hips.

“Fill me the tel of ❤️” he used as the epigraph in the image that reaped 153 thousand hearts and an avalanche of compliments.

“You are so hot 🔥”, “I love you. You are beautiful and my platonic love ❤️❤️ ”and“ You are a sin 😍😍 ”, were some of the comments they wrote to her.

As if that wasn’t enough, La Mala Rodríguez also uploaded another postcard where she can be seen in front of a mirror, wearing another animal print swimsuit that doesn’t quite cover her rear.

It may interest you:

Kim Kardashian put on a tiny yellow bikini to enjoy some heels

Héctor Parra, Ginny Hoffman’s ex, is arrested for alleged sexual abuse against his daughter

With a tight dress without a bra, Demi Rose shows her spectacular body

Clara, the daughter of Ewan McGregor, was attacked by a dog in the face before attending a red carpet