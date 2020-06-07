Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. a11

It was just a few hours before Alejandro Pájaro Dávila went up to the ring on Saturday night in Michoacán. He was a little nervous and tried to relax and rest before the match. It wasn’t the routine prior to a boxing performance. This would be the first card after more than two months of suspension of activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous night, on Friday, the health authorities confirmed that the whole country remains at a red light, which warns that in the territory we are at maximum risk of contagion and sports activities are still suspended. That is why this function organized by former world champion Carlos King Molina stands out even more, who in addition to being the responsible promoter, will be the star fighter tonight.

I understand that in this area (Pátzcuaro) it is not a risk zone, Dávila confesses from his hotel room; In any case, we went straight to the weigh-in, we had a test to rule out coronaviruses and we have followed all the sanitary recommendations for tonight.

The page of the Ministry of Health of Michoacán offers information on the state of the pandemic in its territory. The situation for each municipality is different and is represented by a color; in Pátzcuaro, where the fight will take place, it looks green. According to the administration, there have been reported 15 confirmed people from Covid-19, two deaths, 13 recovered and without any active case in the last 21 days.

Davila was not afraid to catch it. The observed care left him calm. Rather, he was excited to return to the ring, although the environment was very strange. All attendees at the weigh-in were protected with face masks and distance was kept between the attendees.

▲ Alejandro Dávila assured that he felt calm and without fear of contracting the coronavirus, due to the health measures that were taken.Photo taken from the boxer’s Facebook

Since November I have not fought and I already needed activity, considers Dávila; I think this function will give us something to talk about and can help us to have more projection, because we will be the first to return.

Dávila made some provisions to move to Michoacán. He traveled in a private car, only attended the weigh-in and once he met the requirements of the scale and the medical test to rule out Covid-19, he locked himself in the room.

We don’t go out at all, he says; Everything we need was offered by the developer. The truth that I am very grateful that I have been invited to participate in this evening, I think that being the only one at this time we will attract attention. I feel calm about the measures we are taking to avoid putting ourselves at risk.

Sandoval would go up to fight at night. The function would be broadcast on Facebook, with prior payment of around 100 pesos. A modality that will be explored from this time of Covid-19.

Today, closed-door performances will be more difficult and there will be fewer opportunities for boxers. So, I am happy to be here tonight, after we all stop doing what we like and what we live through, it ends.