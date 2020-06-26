Alberto Fernández said: « I know very well the problems they have. » Horacio Rodríguez Larreta confessed: « It is also very difficult for us in our role as rulers. » And Axel Kicillof assured: « We know of the anguish, the tiredness, the anger ».

On June 3 the President had challenged those who did not understand, denied the anguish and the Governor was fighting with the City of Buenos Aires. The Buenos Aires Head of Government, always the most measured, had never expressed a personal feeling.

Measured in speech time, he was excited at the end when thinking about how 2020 will be remembered in the coming years. « It will always be a year of sadness, for the losses, for the economic problems, for the isolation, for not being able to give each other hugs, but it will also be a year where all of us united, we decided to take care of our health and take care of the lives of Argentines and the Buenosaireans ”, said. Of course, he couldn’t avoid an acid comment. It was when he expressed that « I heard out there that someone wanted to see more dead. »

This message was taken care of like no before in the matter of communication. The dedication put in by the experts of the three governments to find the right tone and not to be wrong with the content clearly shows how much Fernández, Kicillof and Rodríguez Larreta have been playing since July 1. Never has the President accepted so much intervention in a speech.

With no margin for authoritarianism, Lacking the capacity to effectively control the 500 bus lines that circulate through the AMBA (they transport more than 4 million people in normal times, which with a demanding quarantine like what is coming may fall to 1 million people), to the three alone They were left with the option of convincing the population with arguments, decisions based on evidence, accurate data, and tables. The power points of Cambiemos so reviled, that Fernández calls “films”.

The risk is that the population will rebel and not comply with the agreed decision, that there is no commitment on the part of those who have to force their daily life, in many cases to the limit of deciding not to go out and find the income to support themselves. In other words, increase the confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths to a number that exceeds the capacity of the health system, especially Intensive Care Units, which require human resources and care technology that are not easily “manufactured”.

They chose the format of the recorded message, an idea offered by the Secretary of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi, and which everyone liked. They did not have emotional space to be worried, in addition, by the questions of the journalists.

Likewise, there was agreement that a clear message had to be made, with a simple post-production, but one that would allow the sections best expressed by each of the protagonists to be transmitted. That was the reason why it took so long to complete the recording. Except for the first few minutes, which had to be recorded twice and then edited, the rest was a single piece.

The effort was to unify the discourse, order what each would say with an obsession that they never had on previous occasions. The key was avoid cracks in what everyone said, do not allow public opinion to mount on the presumption that « Horacio won » or « Axel won », seeking to guarantee the same attitude when deciding the daily agenda of each family. Will they succeed?

Throughout the day it was perceived that today’s session was different from any of the previous ones in terms of presentation of the new quarantine measures. In fear of failure, back to back, the President, Governor and Head of Government once again tied their destinies to the success of a required quarantine with the awareness that there are no more chances of being wrong.