Without Doncic there is no paradise: Zion destroys the Mavericks

The West tightens. Even more so, since it has been tight all the time, but now with an obvious need for urgency that accompanies almost all of the teams, from those that are looser to those that have fewer victories. The Lakers have to focus on not losing so much that they sink to, who knows, the play-in.; Jazz and Suns, along with the Clippers, fight for the top positions in the West and, at the same time, try to avoid a Lakers in full crisis in the first round, a prize that nobody wants. Nuggets and Blazers are in a stalemate, in the only area that gives access to the final phase and, at the same time, generates some tranquility. And the rest, except the Rockets and Timberwolves, have a chance of making the playoffs. Or, at least, to a play-in that gives an extra life to many franchises and for which you only need to be tenth, somewhat lower in the comparison with other seasons and a place that can be reached without a special brilliance, but that gives you the possibility to improve, prepare yourself against a specific rival and meet the objective.

The Pelicans are in those parts. After a loss to the Nuggets, they have beaten a Mavericks without Doncic and they are placed with a record of 20-25, 1.5 games from the Warriors, who occupy the tenth place, and 3.5 from the Mavericks themselves, who have two consecutive defeats without their Slovenian star. Against Indiana, the team argued a slight pain in the back and preferred to rest its reference thinking about the stressful end of the season that lies ahead and the condensation of games that it carries. And he was to play against the Pelicans, but he has become ill (the team has ruled out the coronavirus, which is always important) and has not been able to jump onto the court. Namely, two absences and two losses for the Mavs, who also couldn’t count on Kristaps PorzingisToo short a rotation against a few too needy Pelicans to stay alive in the fight for a playoffs that, said that typical cliché, are more expensive than ever.

Of course, the Mavericks stood up. The first quarter they lost it by 15 points (35-20), but they recovered with an identical partial distance in the second that left them with a draw to face the entire second half (53-53). It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Pelicans were finally able to shake off the annoying Texans presence, exceptionally led by Rick Carlisle (as always) and only thanks to a display from Zion, who scored 13 of his 38 points in the final 12 minutes. meeting. Before that, we had seen up to 15 changes to the scoreboard and 12 draws, a constant give and take that the Pelicans star, who is at his best since he made the jump to the NBA, resolved: to his 38 points he added 5 rebounds and 6 assists, in addition to shooting with 13 of 20 in field goals. He’s averaging 26 points and 7 rebounds this season; and more than 28 points with 68.5 in field goals since the All Star break, to which he was selected. In another word: awesome.

Zion was in good company. Without Lonzo Ball, who finally did not go out on the deadline, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points and grabbed 5 rebounds for Stan Van Gundy’s team, while Brandon Ingram, sure in the shot (8 of 15) added 19 + 4. Kira Lewis Jr. went to 13 to be the top scorer in the second unit, and Josh Hart was denied on the pitch (0-for-7, 0-for-5 on 3s), but grabbed 10 rebounds and contributed on defense. On the part of the Mavs, orphans of Doncic and Porzingis, it was Tim Hardaway who was forced to step forward, something he did with success: 30 points with 11 of 19 from the field and 5 of 10 on triples. Jalen Brunson scored 24 points (10 of 15 shooting), and Boban Marjanovic added a double-double of 13 + 11, while Maxi Kleber and Trey Burke also added double digits in the score.. The Mavericks are still eighth, but the Kigs (who won again) and the Pelicans are not erased from the party and everything is open. Doncic better come back soon … for what might happen. Without it, there is no paradise. That’s clear.