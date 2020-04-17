The head of the CDMX government asked the citizens to continue respecting the isolation measures. Otherwise, the human and economic costs will be higher.

From Sunday April 12 to Thursday 16, the number of people intubated by Covid-19, or suspected contagion, went from 265 to 355, reported the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinmaum.

However, he stated that, de not having applied physical distancing measures, the hospital system of the country’s capital would have been saturated with infected patients with the new coronavirus.

“Without we would not have taken them, scientific models estimate that, to this day,” there would be at least three times the number of people hospitalized, and by the end of April about 8,000 or 10,000, which would have exceeded the attention span, ”Sheinbaum explained in a four-minute video posted on social media.

The head of the CDMX Government added that, if disobeying preventive measures, the disease would continue to grow “to ever higher levels in the following days.”

In his video message, he reported that a total of 1,686 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been registered so far, as well as 99 deaths in the capital.

Sheinbaum recalled that during the morning conference of President López Obrador, it was reported that the distancing measures will continue until the end of May.

“I know that it is difficult and that we are experiencing a very complicated global economic situation that affects families, but the other option would be very high costs in human lives with suffering of loved ones, is not something we choose, It is a global pandemic, an epidemic that is in our country, “he said.