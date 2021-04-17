“Without despising anyone”, Sylvester Stallone says he is not a member of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s club

Sylvester Stallone denied on Instagram that he became a member of the private club Mar-a-Lago, property of the former president Donald Trump. The information about Stallone’s alleged membership was first published this week by the entertainment digital outlet linked to the New York Post, Page Six. A source supposedly familiar with the matter had told that outlet that Stallone was recently seen around the club’s facilities and posing for photos with other members.

Along with a photo with the publication of Page Six, Stallone denied and specified that by saying that he is not a member of the Trump club, he is not trying to “despise anyone.” “I’d like to tell everyone that that never happened. It’s not true, it never happenedWrote the protagonist of the popular film sagas Rocky and Rambo. “It’s just that I don’t belong to the club… so keep hitting guys”, wrote.

When Trump took office in January 2017, the price for becoming a member of Mar-a-Lago went from $ 100,000 to $ 200,000, according to the media at the time.

According to Vanity Fair, Stallone attended the 2016 New Year’s Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago, which is located on a former 1920s seaside estate owned by a wealthy heiress, Marjorie Merriweather Post, and purchased by Trump in the 1980s.

Stallone bought a $ 35.3 million Bermuda cottage-style Palm Beach home in late 2020 on 1.5 acres.

In January he put his Los Angeles mansion up for sale, inspired by the saga of boxer Rocky Balboa and full of memories of the character for whom he is best known, in addition to Rambo.

In a 2019 interview Stallone, who had visited the White House that year at the invitation of Trump, said that he has always stayed away from political campaigns and recalled that by a photo of then-President Ronald Regan with a sign that read “Rambo is a Republican” they have always linked him to that party, despite the fact that he never gets into politics.