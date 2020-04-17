After completing 27 days of mandatory quarantine, preventive measures begin to positively affect the contagion curve in the population. While the government positively evaluates the stability of the epidemiological situation, in some provinces of the interior the effects are visible: for a week, Jujuy, Misiones, Salta and San Luis do not register new infections and they approach Catamarca and Formosa, that since the declaration of the pandemic remain free of coronavirus, according to official figures.

15 days ago, the province of Jujuy has not registered new cases confirmed from COVID-19. There were only 5 corroborated positives in the territory, of which three are recovered. Meanwhile, about 1,500 people continue to be isolated and under epidemiological surveillance in hotels. They are those who were traveling or outside the province.

The governor Gerardo Morales It has been pursuing an aggressive policy to contain the spread of the coronavirus, to the point that some caused scandal and strong controversy. The last one was the announcement that would include prevention belts in the houses with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The president, who is often irritated in interviews for the quarantine violations, apologized because it was an expression “exaggerated ”and“ stigmatizing” And he had to give explanations about the compulsory departure of a bus with foreigners from Jujuy, which earned him criticism from human rights organizations.

True to form, Morales does not skimp on gestures to set an example in quarantine. After returning from Buenos Aires from the meeting with President Alberto Fernández about the payment of the foreign debt, the governor isolated himself in a hotel to continue working virtually, until they do the swabbing. In Jujuy’s daily epidemiological report, he was struck by the fact that he participated in the Crisis Committee’s message through a video call from the cell phone of his Health Minister.

In Misiones, the governor Oscar Herrera Ahuad did not have to register cases of coronavirus in all April and 257 tests were discarded. In the accumulated, the district has only three positive cases and about 255 people remain in home isolation for 14 days.

Ahuad was one of the few leaders who anticipated asking the government to relax the restrictions, as part of the “managed” quarantine stage. In a note sent to the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, the governor asked that tobacco activity, yerba mate, and the paper and forestry industries be enabled. In addition, he requested that real estate brokers, notaries, insurance producers, lawyers and economic science professionals be considered essential activities.

In contrast, some municipalities have measures with greater limitations. In Obera, it was decided to limit the movement of people according to the termination of the DNI. The measure applies to people not exempt from compulsory isolation, except those who have a shift in banks or emergency health situations.

However, the main health concern in Misiones is not the coronavirus, but dengue. In the last week, 93 new infections of the disease were detected in the province and 651 new cases were recorded according to the latest epidemiological report. Since September, in the mission district alone, a total of 6,555 broadcasts have occurred. Three people died from the pathology.

In Jump, the government of Gustavo Saenz today confirmed that for 16 days it has not counted cases of coronavirus. Yesterday a contagion had been badly registered, but this Friday the data was corrected in the last epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health. “We have a cloak of piety covering us, because if the projection of the disease is made worldwide, you can’t explain why here in Salta there is no viral community circulation”Illustrated the doctor Juan José Esteban, director of the Del Milagro hospital.

In saint LouisAlberto Rodríguez Saá celebrates the flattening of the contagion curve. The Governor registers an accumulated of 11 cases of coronavirus and for eleven days that a new positive has not been detected of COVID-19. In the province they know that in this context the worst thing of all would be to relax, and that for the moment the quarantine easing measures remain “under study”.

For the time being, the government of San Luis equips care centers for mild patients in former factories and ratified the closure of the provincial borders with tight controls, which led to an open dispute with the distributors of national newspapers and magazines. In addition, he defined that this year the traditional patron saint festivals of Renca and Villa of the Quebrada. The celebrations, of a religious nature, will go into virtual mode.

Other districts that showed good results in the second stage of the quarantine were The Pampa, which for 6 days has not registered new cases of COVID-19, together with San Juan, Tucumán, Santa Cruz and Santiago del Estero, with four days completed without new infections. And although there is some effectiveness in these districts, the cumulative recorded by Tucumán and Santa Cruz, with 30 and 40 confirmed positives, means that careful observation of the epidemiological situation is maintained.

A separate case are Catamarca and Formosa, which strikingly since the declaration of the pandemic did not register any case of COVID-19. With those results, the Catamarca governor Raúl Jalil it advanced with negotiations with the national government to make the quarantine more flexible.

“We send the Cabinet headquarters a list and a work protocol to exempt more activities, analyzing jointly with the Emergency Operations Center (COE), security forces and the private sector. The key is to understand that we continue in isolation and that the possibility of contagion remains latent, so even with new exceptions we must take extreme care, controls and preventive measures, “said Jalil.

For his part, the formoseño Gildo Insfrán During the week, it provided some flexibility measures, such as the exception of the call center line. Publicly, however, he continues to defend the quarantine. “The future result will only be guaranteed with strict compliance with sanitary measures for the care of each one of us, of our families and, with it, of the entire community ”, he maintained.

Beyond the particularities of the governors and their provinces, in Olivos they already anticipated that from next monday Different activities will gradually be resumed in a significant number of provinces. It will be based on a “Smart map”, Which will analyze the evolution of the virus in each territory. The metropolitan area, which involves the City and the Province of Buenos Aires, will have to wait.