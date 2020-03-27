Yesterday we echoed the statements that Sergei Stakhovsky or Xavier Budó on the difficulties of tennis players not so media and with multi-million dollar contracts. Tennis, a sport that only generates income for its protagonists if they compete, the circumstances are complicating with each passing week. As soon as he leaves the top-100, the situation overflows, as he has commented Sofia Shapatava, number 371 of the world, in the pages of ‘The Age’.

Sergei Stakhovsky and coach Xavier Budó ‘denounce’ the difficulty of a sport like tennis, which lives almost exclusively in competition.

‘‘ I had many conversations with my colleagues and friends about their plans for the coming months, “said the Georgian tennis player.” The lower-ranking tennis players do not have savings and it is a very difficult subject. In this situation, countries are blocked, so there is no way to earn additional income. We have no security, and nobody cares for us. I am really preoccupied. Yes, I am going to have food on the table, but nobody is going to pay your bills and we still have to pay everything every month, and it is very difficult to do it when you run out of income for a couple of months. “

“Many players will not be able to travel when they play again”

The situation, as in all strata of society, affects more intensely as the ranking decreases. For a player who is outside the top-300, the situation is obviously much more difficult than in other stages of the classification, being the ability to save much more complicated. However, on a case-by-case basis, personal circumstances can further complicate the present and its aftermath.

‘‘ I know many other players who don’t know how to stay for more than a week or two. Also, many people will stop playing, since, after spending all the last savings on surviving, not many will be able to travel again. I understand that there are much bigger problems in the world than tennis, and I just wish everyone health, but just because there is a big problem, does not mean that there are no other important ones. “

