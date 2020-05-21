Mexico.- For a few weeks Ninel Conde has been among the worst media scandals after filing a lawsuit against his former partner, Giovanni Medina, whom he accuses of not allowing him to see or live with his son Emmanuel for about three months.

It is a fight that has been exponential over the days and with the different accusations of one against the other in different media.

Now this scandal is again among the trends after showing one of the points in his controversial agreement, which mentions that his son Emmanuel cannot live with homosexuals.

Ninel Conde delivers letter to AMLO

Yesterday, singer and actress Ninel Conde went to the National Palace to deliver a letter requesting the help of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrados, to get your son back.

A measure that the actress had to resort to after her ex-partner threatened her with the speech of having powerful friends within the State Goverment, which would help you have a significant advantage in the legal process to obtain custody of your child.

Now the scandal between Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina is once again among the media scandals, after one of the points in his controversial agreement to share custody of little Emmanuel was revealed.

The parties agree that the minor’s trips with the Promoters will take care of the good decorum and ethics of the people who come to them. It is forbidden for people with different sexual preferences to travel, such as homosexuals or lesbians, so as not to confuse the minor’s criteria ”.

It is part of what this controversial agreement between the singer and her ex-partner mentions; information that was shared on the portal ‘Tell me what you know’ and that has caused great outrage on social networks.

In this same program it was mentioned that when interviewing Giovanni Medina regarding this point, even more so when it is known that Ninel Conde’s team is mostly made up of homosexuals, he only replied that the request will apply to both equally , and assured that he also has friends with other sexual preferences and that this point was made in agreement by both parties.

The agreement opened debate, but especially criticism of the ex-partner, whom they accuse of harming the child with their attacks on each other.

The child is more damaged by his own parents, than by who surrounds him, it is stupid “,” What is ridiculous. Maybe this guy is gay and does not want to recognize him, “” That they teach him not to mistreat animals, “” He leads by example, “said followers of” Drop the Soup. “

MDHT

On this note:

.