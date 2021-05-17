Without Club América, Cruz Azul has a clear path and everything in favor to be champion of Liga MX

Liga MX is a few weeks away from defining the Champion of the Guardians 2021 and without fear of being wrong, except for the 2013 final, Cruz Azul, not even in finals in short tournaments had it been so close to the title and with the fans as excited as in these moments.

Now without America contending for the title, Cruz Azul has a clear path and although it has a powerful rival in front like the Tuzos del Pachuca, the Machine is a clear favorite to lift the title.

Cruz Azul will again look for a final and the statistics, forecasts and logic indicate that they will be there to face the winner of Puebla vs Santos.

The greatest fear of the Celestial is gone. America, who had come back, would have faced Puebla and almost logically, they would give us one more final between Águilas and Celestes, which in Cruz Azul, despite their confidence in the team, generated fear.

Cruz Azul has a clear path and taking the last 3 minutes of the final of the Clausura 2013, the Machine has never been so close to the title.

