Without clothes Yanet García shows off her charms in the bathtub | Instagram

The former weather girl Yanet García recently showed off her charms posing from the bathtub and without anything on top, leaving her millions of fans delirious on the famous Instagram social network where she has more than 13 million followers.

The pretty model and Mexican instagramer once again put social networks with the temperature at a thousand with one of his photographs.

On this occasion, posing as flirtatious without a single garment on top and only covered with the foam from her bathtub, provoking an immediate reaction from her millions of fans.

With a big smile in the publication, Yanet posed in the most fun and playful way in the foam of a bathtub, revealing her most tender and natural side with a collected hairstyle.

Taking care of yourself is the most powerful way to start taking care of others, ”Yanet wrote in the post.

The photo was shared just an hour ago and so far it already has more than 60,000 likes and endless comments from its followers.

As you may recall, the program titled Gente Regia became popular in Mexico for her appearances as a climate presenter, which screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa.

However, his fame has grown in recent years thanks to social platforms, where he usually shares eating tips and exercise routines, since through these bases he has achieved a great transformation in his physique.

And since Garcia became known on television, it has become one of the most followed models on social networks, as it currently has more than 13.6 million users and is all the rage every day for its amazing photographs and videos.

On the other hand, the internet celebrity She decided to celebrate Easter Sunday with the company of her boyfriend Lewis Howes, but she did not miss the opportunity to show off her beautiful figure with a seasonal outfit and the famous dazzled with her beauty.

Through her official Instagram account, the 30-year-old model was very smiling for the photograph, although what caught the attention of users is that the model delighted the pupil of the gentlemen with her pronounced 3sc0te.

The flirty black blouse in transparencies left her followers drooling, who sent flattering comments to the former Televisa host and admirers of the former “Weather Girl” commented that she is a beautiful woman.

There is no doubt that the beautiful fitness girl She knows how to capture the glances of gentlemen, because lately she has shared several photo sessions, making clear her passion and discipline for exercise, since she has achieved good results, as she has an enviable body.

It is worth mentioning that beauty stereotypes have evolved in recent years, which has led to the acceptance of the diversity of bodies that exist.

Although there are still people who remain rooted in an archaic beauty standard, through social networks you can find messages of body positive and empowerment of the female body.

Such is the case of Yanet García, who rose to fame and gained great popularity after being the presenter of the weather on the television program Hoy.

Despite the fact that at the end of 2019 the presenter announced her departure from the morning show to join the ranks of Univision, in the United States, she has remained in force and took a turn in her career.