Without clothes, Daniella Chávez on her best magazine cover | INSTAGRAM

In case you didn’t know the beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez has always been very involved with soccer and on occasions she has managed to work for different magazines that also touch on the subject, such as the cover that we will address today.

It is an occasion when the also influencer appeared in the cover page of the magazine of the bunny this is the famous magazine Hugh hefner in which she appeared modeling without any attire, only covering the most important with some designs for the cover.

The magazine surely sold a lot because the beauty of the young chilean and the way she flirtatiously posed And looked at all those who watched her.

There is no doubt that it is one of her best works so far it happened approximately five years ago when the young woman was not yet pushing herself to maximum stardom and would become one of the Models more influential of social networks.

In fact, some people only know her for being related to soccer, a sport and entertainment that she enjoys very much and that she was recently celebrating because her team beat Bolivia 1-0.

So much of her fanaticism for that activity that she even practiced it on occasions and also shares that she is always watching the games and enjoying herself because she knows it is a sport and loves to be in shape so she also exercises whenever she can in her personal gym.

She recently shared with us that she went to get vaccinated and celebrated with one of her friends by going to a store to buy ice cream, which they enjoyed while recording a few stories to share with us.

At the moment Daniella Chávez is considered one of the most important models and she is always participating with the best brands to share her experience with them and that we can also be interested and buy some of their products.

That is why together I will continue to bring you the best information, novelties, curiosities, all interesting information about Daniella Chávez, the native of Chile who does not stop growing and being more recognized.