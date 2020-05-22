In the replay of the game the Monarchs of César Huerta they hit the Chivas of Raúl Gudiño by marker 3-2 at stake corresponding to the day 12 of the e-Liga MX.

Hardly at minute 19 ′ Oribe Peralta put a low center to the second post where he was Issac Brizula, who with a soft touch put the 1-0. However, at 34 ′ the Chilean Rodrigo Millán took a powerful shot that was embedded in the upper right corner for the 1-1.

🕞18 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Isaac Brizuela opens the scoring. The ‘Bunny’ closes the second post and scores. # TeamGudiño 1-0 # TeamHuerta # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/UKN8TG5lN7 – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 21, 2020

🕞33 ′: G⚽⚽⚽LAZOOO! Rodrigo Millar tied the game with a great shot. # TeamGudiño 1-1 # TeamHuerta # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/P7S1cQBRKj – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 21, 2020

Already in 56 ′ himself César Huerta fired with power to the first post and put the 2-1; just a few seconds later Jesús ‘el Canelo’ Angulo he took off his markers and with a cross shot reached the tie.

🕞56 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! #TeamHuerta scores with himself and gives Monarcas the advantage. # TeamGudiño 1-2 # TeamHuerta # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/kPXWKgCdPb – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 21, 2020

🕞58 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Jesús Angulo scores for Chivas and ties the game. # TeamGudiño 2-2 # TeamHuerta # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/9WRSFuEjVv – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 21, 2020

At 65‘ the same vegetable plot surprised the rojiblanca defensive back when appearing in the second and with a low shot he beat the Guadalajara goalkeeper to decree the 3-2 in favor of the set of Monarchs Morelia.

🕞65 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Double of e-César Huerta! Monarchs regains the advantage. # TeamGudiño 2-3 # TeamHuerta # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/cX1BR0yXCG – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 21, 2020

With this result the table of Monarchs came to 18 points while Chivas he stayed with 17 units. For the next day Morelia will be measured before Puebla while Chivas will play the first Superclassic of the e-Liga MX before him America.

