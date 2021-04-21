Without breathing ?, actor of The Lord of the Skies to the hospital | Instagram

Sad news! It has been announced that the talented actor, Thomas Goro, has been hospitalized in an emergency. As announced, the famous person who participated in large-scale projects such as El Señor de los Cielos and Club de Cuervos has tested positive for the current virus.

The journalist Víctor Hugo Sánchez was in charge of sharing the bad news on his social media accounts. Sánchez did not detail anything about the state of health or complications of Tomás Goro, what is confirmed is what was said and what happens.

The journalist took the opportunity to send the best wishes to the talented 62-year-old actor and wish him to come out ahead of Covid-19. The followers of the famous dear are worried and waiting to know more about his health.

It is unknown when Goro was admitted to the hospital, under what conditions or what complications he presents; However, what they do assure is that their fight is against the feared Covid-19 that has not respected the world of entertainment.

Tomás Goro has been part of projects such as The Lord of the heavens, Club de Cuervos, What women keep quiet, While there is life, among others. The actor was recently seen on the television program Mimi with you, which was linked to this disease not long ago.

The same star host, who was part of Flans, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after her show premiered. The concern of his audience increased after it became known that stars such as Lizbeth Rodríguez, Alejandra Guzmán and Enrique Guzmán had been in the program and had contact with those infected.

When in doubt, Lizbeth and her team were tested for Covid-19 and luckily they all tested negative; in addition they did not present symptoms. On the other hand, the one who shared if she tested positive and was very scared was the singer Alejandra Guzmán.

La Guzmán’s family shared that he did have Covid-19, but fortunately he was well and asymptomatic, so the concern did not go further. The one who worried his fans even more was Enrique Guzmán, due to his advanced age.

Guzmán said he was vaccinated and fortunately, the Covid-19 did not reach him and he is in good health, although they assure that after the statements of his granddaughter Frida Sofía emotionally he could not be so stable.