Even without authorization from the city hall and reporting to the government of Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo already uses the fields of Ninho do Urubu to perform their first physical activities and with the ball after the stoppage caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, something that has not happened since March . The initial information is from the “Uol” website.

To THROW!, the Municipal Health Department had already stated that it had not released Flamengo for the return of training to the clubs, since, after a meeting held in early May, there was no unanimity between the crisis office of the city and that, therefore, “this kind of activity could not take place” at the moment.

Flamengo, on the other hand, had stated that the summons to the players was due to a second battery of physical examinations and evaluations, following the procedures following hygiene and distance measures – counting, in this case, with authorization from public agencies. In the second, for example, athletes and members of the coaching staff were at the Nest for this purpose.

However, without Flamengo divulging the traditional schedule of the week via a press office, training at CT is on its second consecutive day. This time, images were not shared by the club – as occurred after the exams (see below).

BACK TO ROUTINE

Also earlier this month, Flamengo and Vasco signed a document, together with Ferj and other clubs in Rio, pleading for a return to training. Among the representatives of Serie A of Carioca, only Botafogo and Fluminense did not sign.

Last Tuesday, the president of Fla, Rodolfo Landim, met with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to accelerate the feasibility of the return to training and games, in Brasília. It should be noted that Alexandre Campello, president of Cruz-Maltino, was also present.

Head of Flamengo’s medical department, Dr. Márcio Tannure shared images of the meeting on social networks, showing optimism.

According to the doctor, who actively participated in the drafting of the “Safe Game” protocol with clubs in Rio de Janeiro and Ferj, the meeting could mean “a big step” in resuming football training and games.

