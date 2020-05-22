Herta Berlin thrashed their capital rival Union 4-0 on Friday, in a subdued derby under strict hygiene measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were not allowed to enter the meeting, which started just the second date that has been disputed since the activity in the Bundesliga resumed. Last weekend, it was possible to resume the campaign interrupted two months by the global health crisis.

Before the meeting, a minute of silence was observed for the victims of the pandemic. Actually, there was no fan who could break the calm of this solemn moment with his screams.

A quick succession of goals from Vedad Ibisevic and Dodi Lukebakio at the dawn of the second half was followed by many others, from Brazilian Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata.

Hertha thus achieved their second victory in the same number of duels played under the orders of their new coach Bruno Labbadia. With this, he mitigated the shame of having lost the first Berlin derby in the history of the Bundesliga.

Union had won 1-0 at home in November.

The contrast between the two matches could hardly be greater. The Union stadium looked crowded. The teams were greeted by a gigantic choreography based on Greek mythology, and the development of the meeting was altered by the launch of firecrackers onto the field.

After that meeting, fights broke out among the fans.

On Friday, none of that was repeated.

Authorities had urged fans to stay away from the stadium. And there seemed to be little enthusiasm for the match before the kickoff.

The footballers had to obtain authorization to play, giving negative tests for coronavirus. And they were warned to control their emotions.

They came with masks. The balls were disinfected. Labbadia and her colleague Urs Fischer also used face masks while chatting, and instead of shaking hands or hugging, they just collided their elbows.

The sound of ball impact was amplified in the void of the Olympiastadion, which has a capacity of 75,000 spectators. With masks, the footballers who were not on the field, encouraged their teammates through applause and shouts.

Ibisevic opened the scoring in the 51st minute, beating his marker to head a cross lavished by Marvin Plattenhard. The striker warned his teammates not to approach him during the celebration.

Lukebakio did the same after evading goalkeeper Rafa Gikiewicz to make it 2-0 a minute later.

Cunha left the game settled at 61, before Boyata got the fourth goal at 77.

